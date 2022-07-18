AEW News Roundup: Former champion says top star would "look better in WWE", wrestling legend slams Ric Flair for criticizing Chris Jericho (July 18, 2022) 

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

A former WCW Cruiserweight Champion recently stated that a top female star would be a better fit in WWE than in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, a wrestling legend bashed Ric Flair for criticizing Chris Jericho after his recent promo on Dynamite.

We round off today's edition with a story about Wheeler Yuta sending a bold message to Daniel Garcia ahead of a big match at a major event. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Disco Inferno thinks AEW star Anna Jay would be a better fit in WWE

Disco Inferno recently reviewed AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One along with Konnan on the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

While speaking on the show, Inferno slammed the match between Anna Jay and Serena Deeb. He said that the bout was not all that impressive and that everything the two stars tried failed:

"I don't know if Serena Deeb was intentionally trying to make Anna Jay look bad, or if she just like laid out a bunch of stuff that was kind of difficult to do that made both of them not look good with all these reversals and stuff, and everything they were doing in this match. This match was not good," Inferno said.

He added that Jay would "look better in WWE":

"They tried to do like a fusion MMA style on this and everything, and that's not Anna Jay. She's just like hot. Bro Anna Jay would look better in WWE. She wouldn't be like some of the B players they have in their women [division] She could easily be a B player on that show because she's kind of hot."

Deeb defeated Jay on last week's Wednesday night show, and it will be interesting to see if the latter manages to get her revenge in the near future.

#2. Konnan criticizes Ric Flair for recent comments on Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho recently cut a fiery promo ahead of his match against arch-rival Eddie Kingston on this week's AEW Dynamite. However, 16-time world champion Ric Flair didn't seem to be a fan of Jericho's segment and took vicious shots at him.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan felt that The Nature Boy was too harsh on The Wizard:

"You're [Flair] about to have your last match. You want people to look at you in a good vein. WWE just brought you back [RAW intro]. Why are you still throwing shade at people? Just bro, it's not cool. Look, you know, what I'm saying? Just have be an older guy with grace and let Jericho do his s**t," Konnan said.

Disco Inferno said:

"I think Flair is still mad at Jericho because he knows Jericho is one of the executive producers on Dark Side of the Ring, and I know Flair is still upset about the Dark Side of the Ring coverage of him (..) His last match is coming up, this is not good PR for that. The very last thing you want on social media are the AEW mob coming after you."

While Jericho is set to face Kingston in a brutal match on Dynamite, Flair has a bout of his own coming very soon at the "Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31, 2022.

#1. AEW star Wheeler Yuta sends a warning to Daniel Garcia ahead of title match

Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta is set to defend his ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

While speaking during his interview with SEScoops, Yuta said that a match under Pure Wrestling Rules is interesting. He added that the upcoming clash will get dirty and violent:

“Well, I think it’s, it’s interesting that it’s under pure rules. You know, I think pure rules, people think of a very sportsman-like contest, but I think that this one’s gonna get gritty, it’s gonna get dirty, it’s gonna get violent. So I think that the key to winning this match is just who’s willing to go the extra mile,” said Yuta.

It remains to be seen if Wheeler Yuta will retain his title on Sunday or if Daniel Garcia will win the gold.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far