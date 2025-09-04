  • home icon
  AEW News Roundup: Former champion stretched out, Ex-WWE superstar announces in-ring return, Adam Copeland involved in a huge brawl

AEW News Roundup: Former champion stretched out, Ex-WWE superstar announces in-ring return, Adam Copeland involved in a huge brawl

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 04, 2025 13:58 GMT
Adam Copeland on an episode of AEW Dynamite [Image taken from allelitewrestling.com]
Adam Copeland on an episode of AEW Dynamite [Image taken from allelitewrestling.com]

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, including Adam Copeland, among others.

A former AEW Champion was stretchered out of Dynamite. Meanwhile, an ex-WWE star confirmed his in-ring return at All Out 2025, and Adam Copeland got himself into a major brawl on All Elite Wrestling's flagship show. This and more as we delve into the headline-making news coming out of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Let's get to it.

#4 MVP to return to in-ring action at AEW All Out 2025

Former WWE star and United States Champion, MVP, is set to return to the ring at AEW All Out 2025, as confirmed by AEW. The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will host the pay-per-view on September 20.

The announcement came after weeks of growing hostilities between Ricochet, Gates of Agony, and MVP's group, The Hurt Syndicate, which includes Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. The Future Of Flight challenged the Syndicate to a trios match at All Out last night on Dynamite. Shortly after, MVP confirmed his return to in-ring competition by accepting the challenge.

This bout will be MVP’s first AEW match in nearly nine months. His last appearance came at Maximum Carnage 2025, where The Hurt Syndicate defeated Mark Briscoe and Private Party in a trios action.

#3 Adam Copeland and Christian Cage get involved in huge fight with FTR

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were involved in a major brawl with FTR this week on Dynamite. The legendary tag team reunited ahead of Forbidden Door, marking their first time competing together in nearly 15 years to take on and defeat Kip Sabian and Luchasauras of The Patriarchy.

Last week on Dynamite, Cope and Cage blindsided FTR, issuing a challenge for a match at All Out 2025, which has since been made official. This week, FTR attacked the Rated R Superstar during his entrance, and Christian Cage quickly rushed to his partner’s aid, resulting in all four men engaging in a violent fight. The altercation escalated to such an extent that security teams and several talents from both AEW and ROH locker rooms were called to separate the groups.

#2 Kenny Omega stretchered out of the arena on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega suffered a huge setback on this week's episode of Dynamite, raising concerns about his immediate future in the promotion. The Best Bout Machine competed in the main event, All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match. He teamed with Hangman Page and JetSpeed against The Young Bucks, Kyle Fletcher, and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family. After some intense back-and-forth, the heel faction emerged victorious.

Following the match, the Don Callis Family launched a brutal assault on the former AEW World Champion, with Fletcher specifically targeting Omega, eventually sending him crashing through a table. The assault left Omega motionless, forcing officials to stretcher him out of the arena.

Omega's condition has become a huge talking point due to his past health issues, and the Jacksonville-based promotion has yet to provide a medical update, so it's unclear when the star will make future appearances.

#1 Taz requested that Tony Khan not air his Hall of Fame induction on TV

Taz recently revealed that he asked Tony Khan not to feature his Hardcore Hall of Fame induction on AEW television. The ceremony took place at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, home of ECW, a promotion where Taz made a name for himself.

Addressing the event on X, Taz explained that he did not want his induction to take television time away from the promotion’s active wrestlers.

"I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyone's TV time. Not how I’m wired," wrote Taz

However, the veteran broadcaster thanked Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for their support in recognizing his contributions to the professional wrestling industry.

Edited by Karan Raj
