AEW News Roundup: Former WWE star announces exit, Legend willing to return after 12 years to face Logan Paul?

AEW rarely has a week where they are not in the spotlight in one way or another, and this week is no different.

Tony Khan is going to have some puzzles to solve in the near future as a mainstay of the promotion recently walked out the door. On top of this, a wrestling veteran has advised against bringing in two popular talents for one-off appearances. And lastly, one of the biggest names to ever appear on Dynamite may be on the cusp of returning to WWE.

With the news cycle moving at a rapid pace, it's easy for some stories to get lost in the mix. To help you keep an eye on all the major developments in the Jacksonville-based promotion, here is our AEW news roundup for this week.

#3. Leva Bates exits AEW

Leva Bates has been with AEW basically since day one. Although her time as The Librarian was minor, she flourished in the role and gave it 100%. Fans recognized this and grew to love the comedic character on both AEW programming and the YouTube series Being The Elite.

Additionally, Bates had numerous backstage roles in the promotion. She worked in public relations, make-up & wardrobe, outreach projects, and more. She has also been spotted coordinating at the company's post-show media scrums.

While not always in prominent positions, Bates was a constant in AEW. That is why it came as such a surprise when she announced that her time in the company had come to an end. After four years with the promotion, it remains to be seen what's next for the beloved star.

#2. Eric Bischoff advises against bringing in Goldberg and Mercedes Moné

AEW's All In pay-per-view is just over three months away, and many are still questioning whether the promotion can sell out the 90,000-seat venue. Tony Khan is going to have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to ensure that the event is a success, but wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff says that the head booker should be wary of relying on "one-off" appearances from major stars.

Popular wrestlers like Goldberg and Mercedes Moné have been on many fans' wishlists to appear at the monumental event. However, with Goldberg being at the tail-end of his career and Moné currently working in Japan, it is likely that these stars would not become permanent fixtures of the roster.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said the following about bringing in the megastar talents:

"I'm not so sure that I would want to bring in a Mercedes or even a Goldberg for a one-off like this. I wouldn't want the perception of having to rely on somebody who's not a part of my company to help sell that house."

While some may agree with Bischoff's sentiments, it's hard to believe that Tony Khan will pass up on bringing in two global superstars like Goldberg and Moné.

#1. Mike Tyson says he'll fight Logan Paul for free

AEW has brought in a who's who of celebrities during its relatively short lifespan. Who can forget Snoop Dogg's top-rope dive, or Shaq's fun exhibition match, or even Jorge Masvidal recreating his famous running knee attack? But arguably the most recognizable face to appear on AEW programming is that of Mike Tyson.

Although he was not around for too long, the boxing great helped solidify AEW's position as one of the top wrestling promotions. His appearance was impactful and memorable, and even more so because of Tyson's history in the business with WWE.

However, Iron Mike could be on the verge of lending his star power back to the Stamford-based promotion, as he recently teased a match with Logan Paul. In an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Tyson said the following about the YouTuber-turned-wrestler:

"I would do it! I would kick his [Logan Paul] f***ing a**, yes I would do it. Even though I love him though [laughs]," said Tyson. "This is what I found out about WrestleMania: Everybody says 'that's fake, that's fake. But the check is real. Deep down inside—don’t let [WWE] know—I would do this for free." [H/T:WrestleNews]

Whether this comes to fruition is yet to be seen. If so, Tony Khan may have to look elsewhere when deciding on which household celebrity he wants to bring in next.

