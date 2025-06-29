AEW News Roundup: Former WWE star makes a huge appearance amid suspension, Shots fired at CM Punk and John Cena, Keith Lee makes a request

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we've got stories involving top stars of the industry like John Cena, CM Punk, and Keith Lee, among others.

A former WWE star made a surprise appearance while on suspension; meanwhile, shots were taken at CM Punk and John Cena, and Keith Lee made a request amid his absence. Without further ado, let's dive into the top stories coming out of the AEW universe.

#4 AEW star Mina Shirakawa seemingly put Mercedes Mone on notice

Ahead of AEW Dynamite’s milestone 300th episode, Mina Shirakawa appears to have issued a challenge to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The two are scheduled to face off on the show, where Shirakawa will look to dethrone The CEO and capture her championship. The match comes just weeks before the All In: Texas event, where Mone will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship in her bid to claim a seventh title across global promotions.

Shirakawa took to X after appearing at LAX Fan Fest to share her excitement about the upcoming bout.

"It was such a happy time🩷🩷 Next time, let’s get a photo together with the belt!👑 #LAXFanFest," Mina wrote.

The remark has been interpreted as a direct message to The CEO, signaling her intent to walk out of Dynamite 300 as the new AEW TBS Champion.

#3 Joey Janela takes shots at CM Punk and John Cena

Following the high-profile bout between CM Punk and John Cena at WWE Night of Champions 2025, former All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela made headlines with a reaction that stirred discussion on social media.

The match saw interference from Seth Rollins and his group, with eventual involvement from Penta and Sami Zayn to even the odds. After a chaotic sequence, Punk and Cena appeared to reconcile, embracing in the ring, a moment interpreted by fans as a babyface turn for the 17-time WWE Champion.

Janela responded to this on X (formerly Twitter) with a tongue-in-cheek jab at the emotional conclusion of the match.

"Damn hugging during a wrestling match, that’s weird as hell," wrote Janela.

#2 Swerve Strickland makes huge appearance amid AEW suspension

Swerve Strickland, who is currently serving a one-week suspension from the Jacksonville-based promotion, made a public appearance over the weekend outside the wrestling circuit.

Strickland was suspended by The Young Bucks, who serve as EVPs of the company, after he physically confronted them during a backstage altercation following a tag team match victory on Dynamite. Strickland was subsequently removed from the premises by security on the following episode of Collision.

Amid his temporary suspension, Strickland was spotted attending the NASCAR Quaker State 400 event. He shared pictures on social media with NASCAR personalities Bubba Wallace and Malik Nabers.

"Awesome time at the @NASCAR #QuakerState400! Got to meet @BubbaWallace and Malik Nabers," wrote Strickland.

#1 Keith Lee makes an urgent request to fans amid hiatus

Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television since his match against Brian Cage in December 2023, sparking ongoing questions about his status with the company.

After several months of silence, Lee finally addressed fans on X, offering an update on his condition and his return plans. The former WWE NXT Champion revealed that although he has been medically cleared, his return to Tony Khan's promotion is not entirely within his control.

Moreover, in response to a fan suggesting a social media campaign similar to the one that led to increased appearances for ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Lee urged supporters not to pursue that approach.

"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee wrote.

While there's no ongoing chatter on Lee's impending return to AEW, earlier reports have mentioned that Lee remains under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

