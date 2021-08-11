AEW News Roundup - Major update on CM Punk's in-ring training, Former star looks unrecognizable, Big name posts epic teaser amid debut rumors (10th August 2021)

Welcome back to another packed edition of the AEW News Roundup. Today's lineup features some exciting stories, and we unsurprisingly lead with an update on CM Punk.

The AEW-bound wrestler has been training for his return and we have all the details on his current status.

A former AEW star was recently spotted after months of absence, and he looks absolutely unrecognizable!

Elsewhere, another former WWE star dropped a big teaser of his comeback, and all roads point towards an AEW debut. The Max Caster controversy is one of the biggest stories in AEW. A WWE Hall of Famer star recently commented on The Acclaimed member's situation during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

During a recent interview, Malakai Black also spoke about Paul Heyman's run as RAW's Executive Director and revealed a previously unknown backstage detail.

On that note, here is the latest AEW News Roundup:

#5. Update on CM Punk's in-ring training ahead of his rumored AEW debut

Based on all the rumors going around, CM Punk is all but set to make his AEW debut on the "The First Dance" Rampage special in Chicago on August 20th.

CM Punk is part of a Starz TV series on wrestling called 'Heels,' and he has done some training for the show. Fightful Select reported that CM Punk has also been training on his own in preparation for his first AEW match.

Fightful spoke to several wrestlers and crew members of 'Heels', and they received only positive feedback about CM Punk. The former WWE champion has been working in the ring for the past six months, and a source close to Punk said the superstar looked completely healthy.

as veterans in the circuit, these two have a rabid fanbase. @CMPunk and @BonSomerville are Ricky and Vicky Rabies. #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/4SlFFioOLo — Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) August 9, 2021

The source compared Punk's current condition to the tail end of his WWE career. Another person revealed that CM Punk has been looking "very good" in the ring and wondered whether the former WWE star was training privately before joining the 'Heels' cast.

CM Punk is 42 years old and has wrestled in over seven years. While ring rust might be a real issue, it was also revealed that Punk came across looking like he never left wrestling during his recent training sessions.

Are you hyped for CM Punk's return to the ring? If you aren't already, the latest backstage news on his training should ideally spark some interest.

