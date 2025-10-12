  • home icon
AEW News Roundup: John Cena pays tribute to absent star, WWE drops Dean Ambrose bombshell, Tony Khan announces huge match

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:17 GMT
John Cena (left) and Jon Moxley (right) [Images via WWE's YouTube and allelitewrestling.com]

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we're covering stories involving top pro-wrestling stars including John Cena, Jon Moxley, and Tony Khan, among others.

John Cena paid tribute to an absent AEW star at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Meanwhile, WWE dropped a massive Jon Moxley reference at the pay-per-view, and Tony Khan has announced a huge trios match for the upcoming edition of Dynamite. This and more as we navigate the top news coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe. Let's get straight into it.

#4. Max Caster confirms The Acclaimed will not reunite

Max Caster has officially stated that his former tag team, The Acclaimed, will not be reuniting, despite recent appearances alongside former teammate Anthony Bowens. Although The Acclaimed had officially disbanded earlier in January this year, the duo had teamed up again on recent episodes of AEW Collision, defeating Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Their reunion had given rise to speculations that The Acclaimed might be returning full-time, especially after securing two back-to-back victories on television.

However, in a backstage interview after the match, Caster made it clear that fans should not expect a permanent reunion.

"This is not The Acclaimed... The Acclaimed is not coming back. I don't know why everybody wants a sequel. You say you want it, but you don't want it. You don't wanna see another one. It was a moment in time, all you want is the moment, all you want is nostalgia," said Caster
#3. John Cena paid tribute to Paul Wight (fka Big Show) at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, wrestling fans witnessed a nostalgic but iconic match between John Cena and AJ Styles. The Never-Seen 17, who is on his farewell tour, during the bout appeared to pay a subtle tribute to AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

During the match, Styles tried to use Cena's signature five-knuckle shuffle on him, but the Last Real Champion countered with a powerful chokeslam, a maneuver commonly associated with Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show. It is worth noting that Cena also incorporated moves reminiscent of The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and the late Bray Wyatt in the match.

#2. Tony Khan announces blockbuster trios match for AEW Dynamite; Kenny Omega set to team with Jack Perry

Tony Khan has officially announced a major trios match for the upcoming special three-hour episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision, set to air live from Kansas City, Missouri. The show, serving as the go-home event for WrestleDream 2025, will feature several marquee bouts, including a unique alliance between longtime rivals Kenny Omega and Jack Perry.

Kenny Omega will team with the Scapegoat and Luchasaurus, collectively known as The Jurassic Express, to face the trio of Josh Alexander, Mark Davis, and Hechicero, of The Don Callis Family. Khan announced on X that Omega and Perry agreed to join forces after their tense backstage interaction at Collision. Despite their turbulent history, both men appeared to acknowledge that they share a common enemy in The Don Callis Family.

#1. WWE referenced Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) at Crown Jewel

WWE made a surprising reference to Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) during the Crown Jewel 2025 pay-per-view, marking one of the rare times the company has indirectly acknowledged an active AEW performer. The mention occurred during the Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed.

During the match, Bron Breakker, a member of Reed’s faction, assisted in setting up a brutal spot where Reed slammed Reigns through the announce table. Veteran commentator Michael Cole referenced the move by recalling how Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose once dominated WWE with their iconic Shield triple powerbomb.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley, who left WWE in 2019, has since become one of AEW’s most prominent figures, winning the AEW World Championship three times.

