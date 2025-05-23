AEW News Roundup: Major name has refused to work with the company, Top star puts Kazuchika Okada on notice, Mariah May provides an update, and more

Welcome along to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we look at stories involving top stars like Mariah May, Kazuchika Okada, and many more.

As Double or Nothing 2025 nears, the landscape of the promotion is heating up, and the buzz around the promotion's pay-per-view calendar is reaching its peak.

But beyond the ring, some surprising updates from some of the Jacksonville-based promotion’s biggest names, including a major name refusing to work with the company, have made headlines this week. So without further ado, let's dive in.

#5 AEW announces new tag match for Double or Nothing

The build-up to Double or Nothing 2025 continues with the promotion stacking the card even further. On this week’s episode of Collision, two more matches were made official, one for the Buy-In and another for the main event card.

The Buy-In will now feature a tag team contest between Harley Cameron & Anna Jay against Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford. This clash stems from weeks of rising tension, as Bayne has already defeated both her opponents in singles competition. Cameron and Jay are now out for revenge, making this tag match about payback.

Meanwhile, Collision also saw a dramatic segment involving Adam Cole of Paragon, who threw a challenge to The Don Callis Family. The challenge was accepted swiftly, and Tony Khan later confirmed the high-profile trios match.

#4 Big E receives a special gift from top AEW star

We saw a wholesome cross-brand camaraderie moment this week when former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland paid tribute to former WWE Champion Big E in a unique way. Swerve, who is gearing up for the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match this Sunday, recently found time to appreciate one of his inspirations.

Posting on X, Swerve shared that Big E had received the first-ever pair from his exclusive line of Reebok’s Answer 3 sneakers.

With his merch line dropping soon and a marquee match like Anarchy in the Arena awaiting him, Swerve is building momentum both in and out of the ring.

#3 Mariah May provides update on AEW status ahead of Double or Nothing

One of the biggest question marks heading into Double or Nothing 2025 has been the absence of Mariah May, who we have not seen since her match at Revolution, where she failed to recapture the Women's World Championship from Toni Storm.

May's absence from weekly programming has given rise to many speculations, ranging from contract disputes to WWE interest. However, May finally broke her silence this week with a response to a fan on social media.

"god forbid a girl takes a vacation," wrote Mariah on X.

While it’s unclear whether her return will happen at Double or Nothing, the context around her is intriguing, especially with former ally Mina Shirakawa officially a part of Tony Khan's promotion and challenging Toni Storm at the PPV. The stars may be aligning for Mariah to re-enter the picture.

#2 Top AEW star puts Kazuchika Okada on notice ahead of Double or Nothing

The Continental Championship match at Double or Nothing 2025 just became even more interesting.

'Speedball' Mike Bailey, one of AEW’s most exciting new acquisitions, has made it clear that he is aiming to dethrone Kazuchika Okada.

Bailey’s on-screen confrontation with Okada escalated last week when he landed a stiff kick to the champ’s face. This week, he followed it up with a blistering backstage promo. While Bailey showed respect to Okada, calling him the “best wrestler in the world,” he also highlighted that Okada’s confidence may have crossed into arrogance.

"Okada, you may be one of the best, but you make mistakes and if at Double or Nothing you make one mistake, just know that 'Speedball' Mike Bailey will be locked in and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey will become the new AEW Continental Champion." [0:01-0:47]

Watch the promo here:

#1 Top NJPW star refuses to work with AEW; only focused on helping Jon Moxley

In a move that has since sparked both confusion and curiosity, NJPW’s Gabe Kidd has firmly stated that he isn’t affiliated with AEW, despite appearing on multiple episodes and reportedly being part of one of its biggest matches at Double or Nothing.

Kidd confirmed in an interview with Denise Salcedo that his presence in All Elite Wrestling is strictly tied to one man.

"I’m not working with AEW. I’m working with Jon Moxley." [H/T: Ringside News]

Watch the interview here:

Kidd recently got involved with The Death Riders’ campaign of chaos, most notably helping Moxley retain the World Championship on Dynamite: Beach Break. Now, he’s aligned with Moxley and The Young Bucks ahead of the Anarchy in the Arena match this weekend.

