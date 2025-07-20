AEW News Roundup: Major name has suffered an injury, Former WWE stars involved in a huge backstage fight, Bryan Danielson addresses his backstage role

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we have news involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like Bryan Danielson, among others.A major wrestling star aligned with a top faction in Tony Khan's promotion has suffered an untimely injury. Meanwhile, former WWE stars were involved in a backstage fight at Collision, and Bryan Danielson has weighed in on his role backstage at the Jacksonville-based promotion. Let's dive into the stories making headlines today in the world of All Elite Wrestling.#4. Billy Gunn returns to AEW TVA major return unfolded on Collision this week when Billy Gunn appeared on AEW television for the first time in recent months. The veteran, who is a former WWE Intercontinental and multiple-time WWF/WWE Tag Team Champion, re-emerged during a backstage interview segment with Anthony Bowens.The interaction quickly turned heated as Bowens confronted Gunn about his frustrations stemming from his loss in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Gunn, however, urged the Pride of Professional Wrestling to trust him and get on the same page as him, setting the stage for either renewed trust or further conflict between the two.Gunn originally joined AEW in 2019, and his return now could mark a turning point in Bowens' trajectory in the promotion.#3. Bryan Danielson addresses his backstage role in AEWBryan Danielson offered clarity on his current role within AEW during a conversation at Starrcast 2025. Danielson confirmed that he is officially a consultant for the company, but admitted his involvement is limited and he hasn’t been significantly active in the creative process recently.“Yeah. I am officially a consultant. But I mean I don’t - I honestly don’t do much consulting. I haven’t had much of anything to do with creative in AEW for a while,&quot; said Danielson [H/T - Ringside News]The American Dragon’s comments came shortly after his surprise return at All In 2025, where he appeared under a mask during the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page. He targeted the Death Riders and notably attacked Wheeler Yuta and Gabe Kidd. His return was seen as retaliation following a brutal post-match beatdown from the group at WrestleDream 2024, where Danielson lost the AEW World Championship.#2. Juice Robinson and Big Bill involved in shocking backstage fight in CollisionTensions boiled over last night on Collision when a backstage altercation broke out between former WWE Superstars Big Bill and Juice Robinson. The fight occurred after a $200,000 four-way tag team match that saw Ricochet interfere and cost Austin Gunn and The Bang Bang Gang the bout.While Juice Robinson was delivering a scathing promo on Ricochet, he was suddenly confronted by Big Bill. The encounter escalated quickly into a physical brawl that required AEW referees to intervene.Robinson (FKA CJ Parker) and Big Bill (FKA Big Cass) may now be heading toward a major storyline rivalry.#1. Heartbreaking news on Gabe KiddGabe Kidd has been a key ally of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in recent months. The star recently had some disappointing news concerning his in-ring status. Kidd was forced to pull out of a high-profile match against Zack Sabre Jr. during the 35th NJPW G1 Climax tournament due to a hyperextended knee. He announced while appearing on crutches, confirming that he would not be medically cleared to compete.Kidd, the reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, has had a prominent role in the Tony Khan-led promotion this year, teaming up with Moxley and The Death Riders. He played a pivotal role in several major events, including Dynamite: Beach Break and All In: Texas.His injury adds another setback for The Death Riders, who recently failed to help Moxley retain his title against Hangman Page.