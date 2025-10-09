  • home icon
  AEW News Roundup: Major name suffers a serious injury and gets stretchered out of arena, Rhea Ripley's heartwarming post, New name for Kris Statlander

AEW News Roundup: Major name suffers a serious injury and gets stretchered out of arena, Rhea Ripley's heartwarming post, New name for Kris Statlander

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:33 GMT
Kris Statlander (left) and Rhea Ripley (right) [Images via Ripley
Kris Statlander (left) and Rhea Ripley (right)

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Rhea Ripley and Kris Statlander, to name a few.

A major AEW star suffered a serious injury on Collision and had to be stretchered out. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley posted a heartfelt message about a top All Elite Wrestling figure, and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander has revealed a new name. We have a lot of headline-worthy news to cover today, so without further delay, let's get started.

#4. Kota Ibushi stretchered out during AEW Collision: Homecoming Taping

Last night, AEW taped Collision: Homecoming at Daily’s Place. However, the show was overshadowed by a serious injury Kota Ibushi sustained during his Collision debut. The Golden Star faced Josh Alexander in what was meant to be a showcase match as part of his ongoing involvement in the storyline against The Don Callis Family, alongside his longtime friend Kenny Omega.

According to fans present, the incident happened when Ibushi took a bad fall from the top rope during the match. Medical staff quickly rushed to ringside and treated him as officials halted the match. Ibushi was then stretchered out of the arena. Although AEW has not issued an official statement yet, new reports suggest that backstage belief is Ibushi has suffered a broken femur and will be out for a long time.

#3. AEW has reportedly suffered a decline in viewership and ratings

Tony Khan has reportedly faced a new setback following a noticeable decline in viewership and ratings for last week's Collision episode. The show saw a drop in both total audience and key demographic numbers.

According to Programming Insider, Collision’s audience declined by 8.9%, dropping from 248,000 to 226,000 viewers. The rating in the P18-49 demographic also decreased from 0.05 to 0.03. It’s important to note that these numbers exclude streaming platform viewership, such as MAX, which could change the overall total.

The Jacksonville-based promotion's ongoing Homecoming week celebrations at Daily’s Place, the venue that became All Elite Wrestling’s home during the pandemic, are expected to boost momentum. It remains to be seen if it does.

#2. Kris Statlander has revealed a new moniker

Kris Statlander has officially declared a new moniker following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien took to Instagram to share photos of herself holding the Women's Championship and captioned the post with her new name, “Cosmic Killer”. The persona appears to build upon her previous space-themed character while incorporating a darker edge.

"Cosmic Killer 💫🔪🌙🩸," wrote Statlander on Instagram

Statlander has been part of Tony Khan's promotion since its inaugural year in 2019 and remains a vital force in the women's division as its World Champion. Stat captured the AEW Women’s World Championship at All Out 2025, defeating Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla in a four-way bout. Although Stat did not appear on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, she has made her presence felt through her post.

#1. Rhea Ripley shares funny but heartwarming picture with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley recently shared a light-hearted moment featuring her husband and missing All Elite Wrestling star Buddy Matthews. The couple, who tied the knot last year, have remained fan favorites for their interactions outside the ring. Ripley posted a humorous picture to her Instagram story showing Matthews flexing his muscles while she snapped a mirror selfie behind him, which quickly garnered reactions from fans.

Check out Ripley's Instagram Story here.

Matthews has been off-screen since his match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia in February, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the Continental Championship, and there is no official word on his return. Meanwhile, the Eradicator is set to team up with Iyo Sky to face The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth this weekend.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
