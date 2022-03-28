AEW News Roundup: Top star invites Brock Lesnar; Ric Flair calls AJ Styles better than two-time WWE Champion; Paul Wight's potential in-ring return (March 27, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's column with a top star who recently called out current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a mega-fight. Interestingly, Ric Flair has named AJ Styles a better in-ring worker than a two-time WrestleMania main eventer.

Finally, Paul Wight has provided a big update on when he might step back inside the squared circle again. Let us now dive into today's news.

#5 Wardlow calls out Brock Lesnar for a match in AEW

AEW star Wardlow has often expressed his desire to get in the ring with reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Ten Count of NBC Sports Boston, Mr. Mayhem invited The Beast Incarnate to come over to AEW for a potential bout against him.

Aside from Lesnar, Wardlow named fellow stars like Kenny Omega, PAC, and Andrade as some of the best in-ring technicians with whom he would like to test himself.

He stated:

"I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best in the world and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I'd like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Since Brock Lesnar has established himself as a true WWE lifer, it is unlikely that he will ever jump ship to AEW. Wardlow, however, has drawn attention from the rival promotion. Should he sign with World Wrestling Entertainment in the future, fans would love to see him go up against Lesnar.

#4 Ric Flair calls AJ Styles better than Bryan Danielson

AEW star Bryan Danielson and WWE Superstar AJ Styles are undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, technically sound wrestlers in the wrestling business.

AEW star Bryan Danielson and WWE Superstar AJ Styles are undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, technically sound wrestlers in the wrestling business.

Wrestling enthusiasts love to draw comparisons between the two men with a subject to who's the best performer in the ring.

Speaking on the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair shared his belief that Danielson is 'not even close' to being superior to Styles:

"Bryan Danielson is no AJ Styles," Flair said. "Not even close. Bryan Danielson is very good but he's no AJ Styles. C'mon. It's a big stretch to say he's [Danielson] better than AJ Styles."

The American Dragon and The Phenomenal One have a sordid history, dating back to 2018-19. The two men slugged it out multiple times for the coveted WWE Championship in one of the most classic matches in history.

Both men even shared the ring under the Ring of Honor umbrella.

#3 Paul Wight hoping to wrestle another match in AEW

Will the former Big Show return for another match?

Paul Wight hasn't wrestled in AEW programming since the October 25 episode of Dark: Elevation last year, when he bested Arjun Singh, Cole Kartner, and Carlie Bravo in a three-on-one handicap bout.

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, Wight disclosed that he's been pushing Tony Khan to get a return match on the upcoming Dynamite episode, which will take place from his hometown of Columbia.

"I'm really hoping that a lot of fans will come out and experience AEW and see the difference. Myself, I'm talking to Tony Khan. I can't exactly go book myself, but I'm trying real hard to get a match going so I can at least wrestle in my hometown in Columbia. I'm looking forward to competing that night. If not, I'll definitely be there doing Elevation and doing commentary," Paul Wight said.

The former WWE Superstar has only competed in three matches in AEW thus far. Wight has emerged victorious in all three of them, with his victory over QT Marshall at All Out last year being the most notable.

#2 Anna Jay opens up about her relationship with Jungle Boy

Anna Jay is a member of The Dark Order

One-half of the reigning tag team champions Jungle Boy and Anna Jay are among AEW's young couples. The pair confirmed their dating rumors in June last year via sharing an intimate photo of themselves on Instagram.

Speaking on FITE TV's Women's Wrestling Talk, Jay revealed that it was the Jurassic Express member's idea to make their relationship public following his All Elite Wrestling world title shot against Kenny Omega.

"I feel like it was more him. He had a match with Kenny Omega and he was thinking about posting a picture. We had it for a little bit, like a few weeks and he was like ‘I think I might post it after the match’ just because he didn’t want anything to take away from that because it was a huge moment for him. I was like ‘okay, like, this is on you.’ Because he was posting it, not me. So we did put a little thought into it, but once that happened, we were kind of like ‘okay, that’s all we need to do. Now people know we’re together,’ and that’s kind of it,” Jay said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are currently involved in a rivalry with reDRagon. Meanwhile, Anna Jay could challenge TBS Champion Jade Cargill after the latter teased renewing their feud on Twitter.

#1. Jeff Hardy teased a rivalry with Malakai Black

Will Jeff Hardy bring back his alter ego?

Jeff Hardy recently took to Instagram to post a video of himself staring at Malakai Black's photo depicted on the AEW's production truck.

Black, in response, uploaded a photo of Jeff's alter-ego Willow character on his Instagram story. The two men clearly seem to be teasing a blockbuster feud in All Elite Wrestling.

The House of Black leader and Charismatic Enigma have never faced each other in singles competition. Should Jeff Hardy embark on a solo run, fans would love to see him resurrect his Willow persona to go up against a sadistic Malakai Black.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy go up against Malakai Black? Sound off in the comments section below.

