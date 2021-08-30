AEW News Roundup: More major signings incoming, Daniel Bryan update, How CM Punk's first opponent was chosen (August 30, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup as we continue to look forward to All Out.

On this edition of the roundup, we take a look at Tony Khan hinting at more additions to the AEW roster in the future, an update on Daniel Bryan signing with All Elite Wrestling and a whole lot more.

#5 Tony Khan hints at more AEW signings in the near future

Tony Khan hinted at more signings in a recent interview

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio hosted by Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer. During the interview, he was asked about possible additions to the AEW roster in the near future.

While Khan didn't reveal any particulars, he did confirm that we can expect more signings in the coming the coming months:

"I'm definitely going to make more additions over the next four to six months and I think there will be some activity in the near future. I can't specify what it is and I don't think anybody will really want me to, just like nobody would have wanted any confirmation of anything going into The First Dance, what it was or how it was going to come off. I definitely will be active and have been active, signing people, from day one in this company and recruiting talent is key to any wrestling company."

"It's key to any sports business, whether its the NFL or English football or wrestling and in this case of wrestling I think we've built as good a roster as I believe you can build in this amount of time with so many stars," said Tony Khan. H/T: Sportskeeda

The next major debut on AEW television is expected to be Daniel Bryan. Other names who have recently been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling are Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and Bray Wyatt.

