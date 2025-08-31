AEW News Roundup: Mysterious new arrival teased on Collision, New pitch made for Buddy Matthews, Jon Moxley's immediate future confirmed

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we are looking at the latest stories involving All Elite Wrestling stars, including Jon Moxley and Buddy Matthews, among others.An enigmatic arrival was teased on this week's Collision. Meanwhile, absent star Buddy Matthews has been pitched an interesting idea upon his comeback. Elsewhere, Jon Moxley's immediate next challenger has been confirmed.This and more as we delve into the top stories emerging from the Jacksonville-based promotion. So without further ado, let's get to it.#4. Alex Windsor has lost all respect for Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025 in London, defeating Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla in a Four-Way contest. The CEO secured the victory with a roll-up pin and appeared on this week's Dynamite to discuss her victory and her ongoing quest to collect more championships across promotions.During the segment, she acknowledged Alex Windsor for pushing her to her limit in the match at the O2 arena. Still, she escalated tensions by threatening to send Windsor to the hospital right next to her real-life partner, Will Ospreay, who has been dealing with a neck injury.Alex Windsor broke her silence on Collision following a swift singles victory. In the post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Windsor stated that she had lost all respect for Mone after her comments regarding Ospreay.She then challenged the reigning TBS Champion to a singles match, which has been confirmed to take place during AEW's residency in Philadelphia. The rivalry is now positioned as one of the focal storylines of the company's women's division.#3. Bandido makes a pitch for Buddy Matthews upon AEW returnBuddy Matthews, a former AEW World Trios Champion, has been sidelined since February with an ankle injury sustained during his match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia.In his absence, Brody King joined forces with Bandido to form a new tag team called Brodido. The duo captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door 2025, marking a major shift in the faction's direction without Matthews.In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Bandido shared a pitch for Matthews' eventual return.“A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T: WrestleZone]#2. Jon Moxley will take on Daniel Garcia in a rematch next week on CollisionFormer AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had his next match confirmed during the latest Collision broadcast. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia in singles action, sparking further interactions between the two. At Collision this week, Moxley approached Garcia before his match and whispered something to him, fueling speculation.Following Garcia's victory later that evening, he issued a direct challenge to Moxley for a rematch the following week. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir, members of the Death Riders, accepted the challenge on Mox's behalf, officially setting up the encounter.The rematch is now scheduled to headline Collision, continuing the growing storyline between Garcia and The Death Riders.#1. Mysterious new arrival teased on CollisionThe latest episode of Collision ended with an unusual and cryptic tease of a new AEW arrival. After Hologram scored a singles victory over Jay Lethal, a sudden &quot;technical glitch&quot; interrupted the broadcast.The titantron displayed an algorithm with a coded sequence, followed by the words &quot;Clon Activated.&quot; Moments later, a masked figure resembling a darker version of Hologram appeared on screen, accompanied by the word &quot;Soon.&quot; The incident left Hologram visibly unsettled.Meanwhile, Hologram is undefeated in both singles and multi-man matches since his debut, including a recent tag team victory at ROH Death Before Dishonor alongside Tomohiro Ishii.