  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • AEW News Roundup: Mysterious new arrival teased on Collision, New pitch made for Buddy Matthews, Jon Moxley's immediate future confirmed

AEW News Roundup: Mysterious new arrival teased on Collision, New pitch made for Buddy Matthews, Jon Moxley's immediate future confirmed

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:29 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) and Buddy Matthews (right) [Image from allelitewrestling.com and Buddy
Jon Moxley (left) and Buddy Matthews (right) [Image from allelitewrestling.com and Buddy's Instagram]

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we are looking at the latest stories involving All Elite Wrestling stars, including Jon Moxley and Buddy Matthews, among others.

Ad

An enigmatic arrival was teased on this week's Collision. Meanwhile, absent star Buddy Matthews has been pitched an interesting idea upon his comeback. Elsewhere, Jon Moxley's immediate next challenger has been confirmed.

This and more as we delve into the top stories emerging from the Jacksonville-based promotion. So without further ado, let's get to it.

#4. Alex Windsor has lost all respect for Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025 in London, defeating Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla in a Four-Way contest. The CEO secured the victory with a roll-up pin and appeared on this week's Dynamite to discuss her victory and her ongoing quest to collect more championships across promotions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the segment, she acknowledged Alex Windsor for pushing her to her limit in the match at the O2 arena. Still, she escalated tensions by threatening to send Windsor to the hospital right next to her real-life partner, Will Ospreay, who has been dealing with a neck injury.

Alex Windsor broke her silence on Collision following a swift singles victory. In the post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Windsor stated that she had lost all respect for Mone after her comments regarding Ospreay.

Ad

She then challenged the reigning TBS Champion to a singles match, which has been confirmed to take place during AEW's residency in Philadelphia. The rivalry is now positioned as one of the focal storylines of the company's women's division.

#3. Bandido makes a pitch for Buddy Matthews upon AEW return

Buddy Matthews, a former AEW World Trios Champion, has been sidelined since February with an ankle injury sustained during his match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia.

Ad

In his absence, Brody King joined forces with Bandido to form a new tag team called Brodido. The duo captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door 2025, marking a major shift in the faction's direction without Matthews.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Bandido shared a pitch for Matthews' eventual return.

“A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T: WrestleZone]
Ad

#2. Jon Moxley will take on Daniel Garcia in a rematch next week on Collision

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had his next match confirmed during the latest Collision broadcast. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia in singles action, sparking further interactions between the two. At Collision this week, Moxley approached Garcia before his match and whispered something to him, fueling speculation.

Ad

Following Garcia's victory later that evening, he issued a direct challenge to Moxley for a rematch the following week. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir, members of the Death Riders, accepted the challenge on Mox's behalf, officially setting up the encounter.

The rematch is now scheduled to headline Collision, continuing the growing storyline between Garcia and The Death Riders.

#1. Mysterious new arrival teased on Collision

The latest episode of Collision ended with an unusual and cryptic tease of a new AEW arrival. After Hologram scored a singles victory over Jay Lethal, a sudden "technical glitch" interrupted the broadcast.

Ad

The titantron displayed an algorithm with a coded sequence, followed by the words "Clon Activated." Moments later, a masked figure resembling a darker version of Hologram appeared on screen, accompanied by the word "Soon." The incident left Hologram visibly unsettled.

Meanwhile, Hologram is undefeated in both singles and multi-man matches since his debut, including a recent tag team victory at ROH Death Before Dishonor alongside Tomohiro Ishii.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications