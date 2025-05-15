AEW News Roundup: New Death Riders member, Mariah May dating late wrestler's son? Former WWE star undergoes heart surgery

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we are looking at news involving Jon Moxley, Mariah May, and other top wrestling stars.

All Elite Wrestling made headlines this week, with Dynamite: Beach Break delivering high-stakes drama. Meanwhile, several top stars in the industry generated buzz outside the ring. From shocking alliances to sharp words between stars of rival promotions and an industry veteran updating fans on his health, there's a lot to cover. So, let's dive in:

#5. Mariah May responds to rumors of her dating current AEW champion

One of AEW's most popular stars, Mariah May, is known for her charisma and in-ring talent. The Fighting Princess recently addressed swirling rumors involving her personal life.

The rumors linked her romantically to Ring of Honor World Television Champion Nick Wayne, who is the son of the late Buddy Wayne. The speculation had gained traction on social media, but May quickly shut it down with a sharp and clear message. Responding to a fan’s post on X, she declared that she only liked hot women who were older than her, promptly putting an end to the dating chatter.

#4. The Death Riders get a new member at Dynamite: Beach Break 2025

In the main event of Dynamite: Beach Break 2025, we saw Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. Fans were expecting a brutal match and got no less, with both stars throwing the kitchen sink at each other and enduring interference from their respective allies as well. However, the arrival of a new member of The Death Riders tipped the match in Moxley's favor.

Midway through the match, a hooded figure appeared and slipped a briefcase through the cage to Moxley. That figure was later revealed to be NJPW star Gabe Kidd. The partnership was made official post-match, as Kidd stood tall with The Death Riders inside the ring.

With this addition, the faction just got a serious upgrade in firepower, signaling more chaos to come in Tony Khan's promotion.

#3. AEW legend Jake Roberts breaks silence after undergoing heart surgery

AEW icon and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has broken his silence following his recent heart surgery, providing a reassuring update for fans. Just ahead of his 70th birthday later this month, Roberts underwent heart ablation surgery, a procedure confirmed by his ex-wife Cheryl Roberts, who requested prayers and support on social media. A photo of the wrestling legend in the hospital had circulated over social media, causing concern among his fans.

After the surgery, The Snake confirmed that he was feeling good and that the surgery went well.

Roberts, who has been part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019, recently worked with talents like Lance Archer and La Faccion Ingobernable. Incidentally, he also holds a Legends deal with WWE, a rare arrangement reportedly supported by the rival promotions.

#2. Will Ospreay took major shots at WWE before AEW Dynamite: Beach Break; a WWE star has since responded

Will Ospreay was recently asked by Superstar Crossover's Josh Martinez why fans should tune into Tony Khan's promotion instead of WWE, and he didn’t hold back. Just hours before Dynamite: Beach Break, the former International Champion made a bold statement.

"Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we're just better!" he said. [H/T: Fightful]

While he did acknowledge talents like Gunther, Randy Orton, and Chad Gable, Ospreay doubled down on Tony Khan's company being the superior promotion. He also took a moment to praise WWE women’s division standouts IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

Ospreay’s fiery remarks have since sparked a response from WWE NXT star Lexis King. The latter called Tony Khan's promotion a “developmental for the developmental for the developmental,” brushing off its relevance in comparison to WWE.

This exchange plays into the ongoing rivalry between the two promotions, with fans from both sides weighing in across social media platforms.

#1. AEW seemingly mimics WWE's Prime partnership with new Idrinq deal

AEW has officially announced a new partnership with Idrinq, naming it the official beverage of All Elite Wrestling. The deal closely mirrors WWE’s collaboration with Prime, though with a notable twist in focus. While the Stamford-based company leaned on Prime to highlight hydration and physical stamina, All Elite Wrestling’s agreement with Idrinq centers around mental performance, focus, and endurance, all without caffeine or stimulants.

The Idrinq branding will be highly visible across AEW programming on TBS, TNT, and MAX, as well as during PPV events. Expect to see its presence both inside the ring and during live broadcasts. Talent will also play a key role in the rollout, potentially tying it into the narrative through backstage segments.

