AEW News Roundup: Popular star makes huge announcement after exit; Ex-champ on John Cena's heel turn; shots fired at Brock Lesnar?

The March 19 edition of AEW News Roundup brings you some exciting and trending topics from the realm of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Today we'll discuss which star took a shot at Brock Lesnar, what an ex-champ had to say about John Cena's heel turn, a popular star making a huge announcement after leaving AEW, and more.

#5. Leyla Hirsch is ready to get back in the ring

Leyla Hirsch joined AEW in October 2020. In April 2022, she suffered a major injury that put her on the shelf for more than a year. She mostly performed in ROH during her tenure with Tony Khan's company.

Hirsch's contract with AEW ended recently and wasn't renewed. Thus, she left the promotion. The star took to X (fka Twitter) to announce that she was ready to work again. She will perform for the Indies henceforth.

#4. Swerve Strickland on John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto is still a hot topic of discussion in the pro wrestling world. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland commented on the subject during his recent interview on The Bootleg Kev podcast. He stated that Big Match John's heel turn is over-hyped, and he didn't even watch it.

"We can say that because we saw the ripple effects of it for 10, 20, 30 years. [Kev: who knows the effect of this?] Exactly, we can't say that yet. [Kev: but the memes are great] It is, it's hilarious, but it's like, 'OK, how impactful is it that it shakes the industry?' Like, does it... I don't know if that changes what happens over here, or I don't know if it changes what happens over here, because that's not what wrestling is anymore. [Kev: glad Cena turned before retiring because we needed to see it] For sure, me, too. ... I didn't care to see it, but I'm just glad... yeah, you know," Strickland said.

#3. Brian Cage took a dig at Brock Lesnar

Brian Cage and Lance Archer of The Murder Machines beat Bryce Saturn, El Fatal, Matt Vandagriff, and Sonico in a four-on-two handicap match on this week's edition of Collision.

During the match, The Machine used Brock Lesnar's F5 on Vandagriff, which led to a fan commenting that the AEW star executes the move better than The Conqueror. The user then expressed his desire to see Cage and Lesnar in a match against each other in AEW.

While the former ROH World TV Champion didn't answer if he would like to face The Beast Incarnate, he took a shot at the former WWE Champion and said that he executes F5 better than anyone.

#2. Jim Cornette asked Tony Khan to disband The Patriarchy

Christian Cage won the Casino Gauntlet match last year at All In to earn a cash-in contract for the AEW World Championship. He used it at Revolution during Jon Moxley's singles match against The Rated-R Superstar Cope but failed to defeat the champion.

Cage was unhappy with what happened at Revolution and tried to shift the blame elsewhere for his loss. Nick Wayne stood up to him and asked him to own up to his mistake on Dynamite after the PPV.

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette criticized the segment on The Experience podcast, expressing his displeasure with Wayne confronting his father figure. He also stated that Tony Khan should disband The Patriarchy.

"This obnoxious delinquent children Nick Wayne is bowing up and yelling at his father figure Christian Cage and he's an insolent young pup and I think he needs to have a knot jerked in his tail. Is there some way we can break this group up?"

#1. Bully Ray believes Christian Cage is underutilized in AEW

Bully Ray was another veteran who recently commented on Christian Cage's current storyline and Dynamite segment. On the Busted Open Radio podcast, he stated that Captain Charisma is being underutilized in AEW.

“I have been a believer, or it has been my opinion, that Christian is grossly underutilized in AEW.”

Cage joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He's a former tw0-time TNT Champion and one-time World Trios Champion. With a failed cash-in opportunity and seemingly cracks in his faction, what has Tony Khan planned for The Patriarch? Only time will tell.

