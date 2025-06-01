AEW News Roundup: Rising star has backstage heat; Tony Khan makes blockbuster announcement; former champion airs frustration

Welcome along to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we look at news involving the company's top stars, including announcements from President Tony Khan.

Ad

A former champion recently voiced her frustration, while a rising name is reportedly in hot water backstage due to a controversial spot. There is a lot to cover, so let’s jump in.

#5 Former champion airs frustration with AEW

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has made headlines with a candid outburst about her current run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Speaking on her YouTube vlog, Rosa expressed deep disappointment over her recent booking in the promotion. The fan-favorite star has now endured five consecutive losses in AEW in singles and tag team competition, with her last televised victory coming back in February against Penelope Ford.

Ad

Trending

Rosa, known for her intensity and resilience, admitted she’s been questioning her path in Tony Khan's promotion. While she still believes she has what it takes to be a champion again, the lack of momentum and recognition has clearly taken a toll on her. In a moment of frustration, she said:

“Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s? I don’t know.”

Ad

Check out her comments here:

Ad

#4 Tony Khan makes a massive announcement for AEW Fyter Fest

In what could be one of the most anticipated matches of the summer, AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced a tag team showdown for this week’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The match will feature former World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) taking on CMLL stars Atlantis Jr. and Templario.

Ad

The match was confirmed after an altercation on Collision, where FTR was interrupted mid-promo by the luchador duo. After a tense verbal exchange, which included jabs at the legacy of Mexican wrestling, things got physical, and the masked stars stood tall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan later sanctioned the bout, making it official for Fyter Fest. A graphic promoting the match aired on Collision, confirming the high-profile clash.

#3 Rising star has backstage heat in AEW; people are "furious"

AEW’s rising talent Kyle Fletcher is reportedly in hot water after a botched spot during his TNT Championship match against Adam Cole on Dynamite. The bout, which ended in a DQ win for Cole, featured a near-disastrous moment when Fletcher misjudged a Powerbomb onto the apron, causing Cole’s head to graze the edge of the ring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The spot triggered major concern backstage, given Cole’s history with concussions. According to Wrestling Observer Live, several All Elite Wrestling personnel were “furious” with Fletcher over the mishap. Bryan Alvarez reported, “There were a lot of people furious at Kyle Fletcher,” and emphasized the added danger due to Cole’s previous injuries.

Meanwhile, Fletcher and Cole got involved in a backstage brawl later that night, which had to be broken up by security.

Ad

#2 Tony Khan's newest signee's AEW in-ring debut officially announced

Another major development this week was AEW confirming the in-ring debut of its newest star, Thekla. The Toxic Spider will officially compete for the first time in Tony Khan's promotion at this week’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest.

The announcement came during Collision, following her impactful debut last week when she laid out former Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thekla, who spent four years in Japan’s Stardom promotion, has experience working with top-tier talent like Mina Shirakawa and Athena and is expected to add a fresh dynamic to the promotion's women’s division. Her opponent for Fyter Fest has yet to be revealed, but fans are already eager to see what she brings to the table.

#1 Congratulations to AEW star Dustin Rhodes and his family

AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared some heartwarming news with fans this week. The legend announced on social media that his daughter, Dakota, had gone into labor, and he expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather once again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Apart from his ties to All Elite Wrestling, Dustin is a wrestling veteran and a respected mentor at his wrestling school. He recently took time to thank WWE Superstar Bayley, who was spotted training his students. Bayley, in turn, praised Dustin for the opportunity and credited his team for a productive session.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More