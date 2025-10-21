AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan drops the biggest hint at Chris Jericho's future, WWE legend banned, Backstage heat

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Chris Jericho and Bayley, to name a few.

Tony Khan has spoken out regarding Chris Jericho's future in AEW. Meanwhile, a WWE legend has been banned from one thing in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and a top star has clarified his stance regarding backstage heat involving him and another talent. We've got a lot of headline-worthy stories to cover today, so let's jump right in.

#4. Billy Gun says he's not allowed to work with his sons in AEW

WWE legend Billy Gunn has revealed that he is not allowed to work with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, in AEW. Speaking on the Caffeinated with Charlie William Parks podcast, Gunn disclosed that his sons had “banned” him from collaborating with them in any on-screen or backstage capacity.

"So, they have banned me from working with them only because they’re trying to figure things out on their own," said Gunn. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

During the interview, Billy Gunn also addressed long-standing rumors of nepotism surrounding his sons’ careers.

"They weren't handed anything. Those kids work so hard. People don't understand. 'They're your kids, they got this job...' No. They didn't get nothing from me. They got trained by me, that's it," said Gunn [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

#3. Konnan says Bayley could leave WWE to go to AEW for higher salary

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed the possibility of Bayley potentially leaving WWE and joining Tony Khan's promotion. Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that the biggest factor that could drive Bayley to Tony Khan’s promotion is a financial incentive, indicating that a higher salary could be the key motivator for such a move.

"I would think Bayley goes to AEW if she could probably get you know like ... a raise," said Konnan

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bayley, a member of WWE’s famous Four Horsewomen alongside Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Mercedes Mone, has been a central figure in the Stamford-based promotion for a while now.

#2. MVP breaks silence on alleged backstage heat with Mike Bailey

MVP has publicly addressed rumors of supposed backstage heat between himself and Speedball Mike Bailey. Reports had circulated online suggesting tensions existed between the two following Bailey’s arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year. However, the Hurt Syndicate leader has now cleared the air regarding the speculation. The rumors stemmed from their recent on-screen rivalry, as Bailey and Kevin Knight (collectively JetSpeed) previously engaged in a feud with MVP's Hurt Syndicate.

Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, MVP firmly denied friction with Bailey, explaining that the two maintain a respectful professional relationship.

“At no point did I ever say that I dislike Speedball Mike Bailey. I don’t have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands, and we keep it moving like there’s no issue there. I don’t have any problems with any of the talent that I work with at AEW. Mike Bailey’s one of the nicest guys around."- [H/T WrestleTalk]

#1. Tony Khan says Chris Jericho's future will be clarified in few months

Tony Khan has addressed the widespread speculation surrounding Chris Jericho’s contract status and long-term future with the company. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan expressed gratitude toward Jericho for his significant contributions to AEW since its formation in 2019. It is worth noting that Jericho’s All Elite Wrestling contract expires in December 2025.

“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done," Khan said. [H/T - 411Mania]

Jericho, one of All Elite Wrestling's founding stars, has been instrumental in shaping the promotion’s early identity. It will be interesting to see if he leaves for WWE upon the expiration of his contract.

