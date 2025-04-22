AEW News Roundup: Top champion seemingly unfollows Becky Lynch; Huge accusation; Massive shots at Drew McIntyre and former WWE stars

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

A top AEW star seemingly unfollowed Becky Lynch after a controversial WrestleMania 41 moment. Ricochet took a massive shot at Drew McIntyre and other former WWE stars. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Top AEW star seemingly unfollowed Becky Lynch after controversial WrestleMania 41 moment

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were scheduled to face off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, before the match, The Role Model was attacked backstage and pulled from the bout, leaving Valkyria without a partner.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion would then find a teammate in a returning Becky Lynch and win the tag team titles together. Many fans felt that the booking had thrown away all of Bayley's hard work leading up to the event, especially after reports revealed it was all planned.

Fans began speculating, with many suggesting that Bayley should jump to AEW, especially after Mercedes Mone had teased it on X. During this time, fans had found out that The CEO had unfollowed Becky Lynch, but she continues to follow Bayley and even Charlotte Flair.

#4. Konnan seemingly accuses AEW of hiding a top star's concussion

Hook and Samoa faced off against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on the April 9 episode of Dynamite. The Opps would end up winning in that match, but a video went viral showing Hook throwing up in the ring during the bout.

The Opps would face The Death Riders on Dynamite last week for the AEW Trios World Championship. However, Hook was not present at the show, and Powerhouse Hobbs replaced him in the match. Fans speculated that The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil had suffered a concussion the previous week, while reports suggested otherwise.

Konnan recently spoke on a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, and seemingly accused Tony Khan's promotion of hiding Hook's concussion.

"If you're throwing up, you probably are concussed. And they [AEW] have a very bad history going back with Matt Hardy, just to name one, of people being concussed and them letting him continue to wrestle." [From 07:40 to 07:58]

#3. Ricochet takes a massive shot at Drew McIntyre and other former WWE stars

Drew McIntyre took on Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight match at WrestleMania 41. The bout featured several violent spots, but one moment in particular that showed McIntyre diving to the outside onto Priest has gone viral.

Dijak would also take notice of the spot and praise him for pulling it off seamlessly. He would also recall how Keith Lee performs it as well which makes his jaw hit the floor. Ricochet would notice Dijak's comments and choose the moment to take shots at McIntyre, Dijak and Keith Lee.

#2. Bayley revealed former WWE star's immediate reaction after she was forced to pull out of the match

Bayley disclosed a funny conversation with Mercedes Mone after the former had to be pulled from a match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2017. The Role Model had come out to announce that she can't compete due to a shoulder injury, only to be heavily booed.

Bayley recently spoke about the conversation she shared with Mone in the aftermath of those events in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She would reveal that the AEW TBS Champion would use the F word against the Toronto crowd that night.

"I remember Mercedes [Mone] came out as she was taking my spot at SummerSlam and she's just like (...) we looked at each other and she was like, 'Man f**k these people,' and I was like, 'Yeah,' because she could see that I felt so terrible about myself." [37:34 - 38:17]

#1. Bayley confirmed that a top AEW star has made secret visits backstage in WWE

Both Bayley and Mercedes Mone are close friends with each other and are sure to celebrate each other's victories and big moments. Even after The CEO left WWE back in 2022, they continued to show their love for one another.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley confirmed that Mercedes Mone has shown up to WWE shows for her, which nobody knows about. She also shared that the duo had attended a TNA Wrestling event for Naomi.

"Wherever my best friend goes, I have to (...) I want to be there for her. She has been there for me, like there have been shows where she's been to and nobody knows, you know, big moments for me, and I'm not going to say when they were. She has been in the crowd. (...) We went to TNA to watch Trin [Naomi], we've done that."

The Role Model would show her appreciation for WWE for letting her also show up for The CEO's big moments, and let the latter turn up backstage as well in the same conversation.

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More

