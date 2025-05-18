AEW News Roundup: Top star erased from history, Jox Moxley confirms new alliance, Newly-crowned champion receives message from Swerve Strickland

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we look at major developments involving some of the biggest names in the company, including Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Cope, and more.
From surprise returns to cryptic messages to alliances and erasures, the Jacksonville-based promotion’s road to Double or Nothing 2025 is heating up, and we've got a lot to cover, so let's dive in.
#1. Cope (fka Edge) erased from history amid AEW absence
WWE Hall of Famer Cope (FKA Edge) has seemingly been erased from AEW history by one of his former allies.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Following his brutal betrayal by FTR at Dynasty, Cope has not been seen on television. Now, Dax Harwood has sparked fan speculation by sharing a birthday tribute to Cash Wheeler that included a throwback photo noticeably edited to remove Cope from the image. The original image featured Cope alongside Wheeler and Bret Hart.
While it remains to be seen whether this erasure is part of a long-term storyline, signs point to a potential revenge arc when Cope eventually does return to Tony Khan's promotion.
#2. Former WWE personality confirms in-ring return for AEW Double or Nothing 2025
In a major announcement on Collision, a former WWE personality confirmed his return to in-ring competition at Double or Nothing 2025.
The person in question is Nigel McGuinness who will team with Daniel Garcia to take on FTR in what will be a high-stakes tag team match.
The return comes after rising tensions between the duos in recent episodes of Dynamite and Collision. FTR attacked McGuinness and Garcia after a verbal confrontation, eventually issuing the challenge. On Collision, McGuinness accepted, making his in-ring return official after a five-month absence. This marks another chapter in McGuinness’s late-career resurgence after initially returning to the ring at All In 2024.
#3. Jon Moxley officially confirms alliance with 236 lb star during AEW Collision
Jon Moxley has a new ally, and he’s already made a solid impact. During Collision, the reigning AEW World Champion confirmed that 236 lb UK star Gabe Kidd is officially aligned with him and The Death Riders.
Kidd recently helped Moxley retain his title against Samoa Joe during Dynamite: Beach Break, interfering under a hooded disguise and handing Moxley the infamous briefcase, which The Purveyor of Violence used as a weapon. Post-match, Kidd, Moxley, and The Death Riders viciously attacked Joe, Kenny Omega, and Mike Bailey before Swerve Strickland rushed out to make the save.
Moxley praised Kidd’s intensity and loyalty, stating he welcomes the chaos of the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. With Kidd now by his side, Moxley appears more dangerous than ever as he stares down Swerve Strickland and his team.
#4. WWE Hall of Famer makes a big return to AEW after 440 days
A WWE legend made a surprise return to AEW TV after 440 days, appearing on AEW Collision to pay tribute to his late friend and former WCW colleague, Steve "Mongo" McMichael.
Ric Flair was last seen during the build-up to Sting’s retirement match earlier at Revolution 2024. His unexpected appearance, alongside Dean Malenko and Tony Schiavone, had fans buzzing, especially as he reminisced about McMichael’s impact both in wrestling and football.
While Flair’s return was solely for the tribute, it remains unclear if this marks the beginning of another run with the company or was a one-off moment of respect. Either way, it's The Nature Boy, and as always, he made his presence felt.
#5. 29-year-old star receives message from Swerve Strickland after championship win
KJ Orso, formerly known as Fuego Del Sol, captured the 3XW Heavyweight Championship at the promotion's most recent event and got a supportive message from former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Orso, who recently reinvented himself after discarding his luchador persona, is now in his second reign as 3XW Champion.
After winning the championship, The Silver Tongued Savant took to X to celebrate and got a response from Swerve Strickland.
This show of respect could means something big for KJ Orso as he looks to capitalize on the momentum he has built.