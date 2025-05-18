AEW News Roundup: Top star erased from history, Jox Moxley confirms new alliance, Newly-crowned champion receives message from Swerve Strickland

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we look at major developments involving some of the biggest names in the company, including Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Cope, and more.

Ad

From surprise returns to cryptic messages to alliances and erasures, the Jacksonville-based promotion’s road to Double or Nothing 2025 is heating up, and we've got a lot to cover, so let's dive in.

#1. Cope (fka Edge) erased from history amid AEW absence

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (FKA Edge) has seemingly been erased from AEW history by one of his former allies.

Ad

Trending

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Following his brutal betrayal by FTR at Dynasty, Cope has not been seen on television. Now, Dax Harwood has sparked fan speculation by sharing a birthday tribute to Cash Wheeler that included a throwback photo noticeably edited to remove Cope from the image. The original image featured Cope alongside Wheeler and Bret Hart.

Dax Harwood's cheeky Instagram story [Credit: Dax on Instagram]

While it remains to be seen whether this erasure is part of a long-term storyline, signs point to a potential revenge arc when Cope eventually does return to Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

#2. Former WWE personality confirms in-ring return for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

In a major announcement on Collision, a former WWE personality confirmed his return to in-ring competition at Double or Nothing 2025.

The person in question is Nigel McGuinness who will team with Daniel Garcia to take on FTR in what will be a high-stakes tag team match.

The return comes after rising tensions between the duos in recent episodes of Dynamite and Collision. FTR attacked McGuinness and Garcia after a verbal confrontation, eventually issuing the challenge. On Collision, McGuinness accepted, making his in-ring return official after a five-month absence. This marks another chapter in McGuinness’s late-career resurgence after initially returning to the ring at All In 2024.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Jon Moxley officially confirms alliance with 236 lb star during AEW Collision

Jon Moxley has a new ally, and he’s already made a solid impact. During Collision, the reigning AEW World Champion confirmed that 236 lb UK star Gabe Kidd is officially aligned with him and The Death Riders.

Kidd recently helped Moxley retain his title against Samoa Joe during Dynamite: Beach Break, interfering under a hooded disguise and handing Moxley the infamous briefcase, which The Purveyor of Violence used as a weapon. Post-match, Kidd, Moxley, and The Death Riders viciously attacked Joe, Kenny Omega, and Mike Bailey before Swerve Strickland rushed out to make the save.

Ad

Moxley praised Kidd’s intensity and loyalty, stating he welcomes the chaos of the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. With Kidd now by his side, Moxley appears more dangerous than ever as he stares down Swerve Strickland and his team.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer makes a big return to AEW after 440 days

A WWE legend made a surprise return to AEW TV after 440 days, appearing on AEW Collision to pay tribute to his late friend and former WCW colleague, Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ric Flair was last seen during the build-up to Sting’s retirement match earlier at Revolution 2024. His unexpected appearance, alongside Dean Malenko and Tony Schiavone, had fans buzzing, especially as he reminisced about McMichael’s impact both in wrestling and football.

While Flair’s return was solely for the tribute, it remains unclear if this marks the beginning of another run with the company or was a one-off moment of respect. Either way, it's The Nature Boy, and as always, he made his presence felt.

Ad

#5. 29-year-old star receives message from Swerve Strickland after championship win

KJ Orso, formerly known as Fuego Del Sol, captured the 3XW Heavyweight Championship at the promotion's most recent event and got a supportive message from former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Orso, who recently reinvented himself after discarding his luchador persona, is now in his second reign as 3XW Champion.

After winning the championship, The Silver Tongued Savant took to X to celebrate and got a response from Swerve Strickland.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This show of respect could means something big for KJ Orso as he looks to capitalize on the momentum he has built.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More