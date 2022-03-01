AEW News Roundup: Wrestling veteran talks potential debut plans for Bray Wyatt; Konnan believes six-time World Champion will head back to WWE (March 1, 2022)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we assemble all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling. We'll begin today's column with Disco Inferno talking about potential debut plans for Bray Wyatt.

Following Cody Rhodes' departure and subsequently rampant WWE return rumors, Konnan believes another top AEW star will head back to Vince McMahon's promotion.

A wrestling veteran recently weighed in on the impact of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes' rumored impending return to the global juggernaut. In addition to these lead stories, we've plenty to discuss today. Let's quickly dive into the top news of the week.

#5 Disco Inferno says Bray Wyatt could make Miro his follower in AEW

Bray Wyatt's pro wrestling future has been up in the air since his shocking release from WWE last year.

Although there have been widespread rumors about Wyatt debuting in AEW, nothing has materialized as such.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno compared Miro's God's favorite champion gimmick to The Eater of the Worlds' persona. The WCW veteran believes both the characters have similar tie-ins and that Wyatt could potentially make Miro his enforcer upon debuting in AEW:

"So here's what I think they're going to do with Miro. You see the Bray Wyatt promos on YouTube. So he's like a cult leader, and Miro has been like challenging god. So he's gonna come in and he's gonna turn Miro like his devil, like a soldier (..) That's how I would book the guy," Disco Inferno said. (1:35)

Inferno's potential booking option for Wyatt is hypothetical, but the latter has a history of playing mind games with performers to turn them into his disciples.

With the 34-year-old star currently busy with Hollywood projects, it will be interesting to see when he finds a renaissance in his passion for pro wrestling.

#4 Konnan says Chris Jericho will head back to WWE in the future

Chris Jericho has been an AEW mainstay since the company's inception in 2019.

Tony Khan recently picked up a two-year option on Jericho's original contract, meaning that the latter will continue to perform under the promotion's umbrella for the foreseeable future. However, Konnan believes Le Champion will eventually leave AEW one day.

While speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran asserted his belief that Jericho would return to WWE in the future:

"I'm going to make a prediction. He ends up going one day back to WWE," Konnan said. (3:47 onwards)

Chris Jericho is currently on a collision course with Eddie Kingston. After their heated exchange of words last week, the two men agreed to face each other in what will be their first-time-ever clash at Revolution pay-per-view.

#3 Disco Inferno weighs in on Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored WWE return

WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be a must-see spectacle this year, courtesy of rampant rumors regarding former AEW star Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin's impending return to WWE.

While wrestling fans have been in a frenzy over the prospect of seeing these two men compete on The Show of Shows, Disco Inferno is uncertain about The American Nightmare's presence drawing any attention.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno shared his belief that The Texas Rattlesnake's return to the ring is a bigger deal than Rhodes coming back to the promotion he first left in 2016:

"First of all, I completely disagree with that because nobody's gonna give a sh*t. Like Cody going back is not drawing any fan interest. That's just all the interest in the echo chamber. Austin coming back is gonna energize a lot of fans that don't watch right now. And they're gonna be interested to see what Austin is coming back to do," Inferno said. [1:50 onwards]

While Steve Austin is rumored to face Kevin Owens, it is still unclear if there are any plans for Cody Rhodes' return ahead of WrestleMania 38.

#2 Released WWE Superstar wants to face AEW veteran Jon Moxley

Martin Stone, who many people know as Danny Burch in WWE, recently took to Twitter to express his desire to face Jon Moxley.

The British superstar hasn't competed in the ring since Vince McMahon's company released him in January this year. In a tweet, Stone claimed that he would be back in three months and would like to face Mox in his first match back.

With AEW's forbidden door flung open again, people shouldn't be surprised if Stone ends up appearing in the flagship programming to pick a fight with Moxley.

#1 Bryan Danielson lavishes praise on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is amongst the fastest-rising talents in AEW right now. The 29-year-old has been undefeated since arriving in the company's women's division and has even gone to become the inaugural TBS Champion in her rookie year.

As of late, she has started training with Bryan Danielson and QT Marshall to sharpen her in-ring skills. In an interview with the Masked Man Show podcast. Danielson opened up about Cargill's progress.

The former WWE Superstar said he felt jealous after seeing Cargill pick up the basics so quickly, knowing that she started wrestling almost a year ago:

"In my short time working with her, she works very hard. She…can I say that I’m jealous? [Laughs] In the sense that, she’s been wrestling a little over 10 months, maybe now 11 months, and she comes out with more presence and looks like more of a star than I have ever looked in my entire career. When I work with her too, she’s so athletic and strong and when it’s time to work, she works," said Danielson. (H/T- Fightful)

Jade Cargill's TBS Championship will be in jeopardy when she faces Tay Conti at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson will lock horns with Jon Moxley on March 6.

