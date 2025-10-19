AEW News Roundup: WWE Hall of Famer makes return, Jon Moxley pays tribute to Seth Rollins, Mercedes Mone wins another title

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Mercedes Mone, among others.A WWE Hall of Famer made a shocking return to AEW. Meanwhile, at WrestleDream, Jon Moxley paid homage to former Shield teammate Seth Rollins, and Mercedes Mone made history by winning another title. All this and more as we explore the top stories coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe. With that said, let's jump in. #4. Mercedes Mone wins record-breaking 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025Mercedes Mone once again made history at AEW WrestleDream 2025 by capturing her 11th championship, breaking Último Dragon’s long-standing record for the most titles held simultaneously. The reigning TBS Champion entered the event already holding 10 titles, having defended her CMLL World Women’s Championship against Persephone in Arena Mexico just 24 hours prior.During the event, the CEO issued an open challenge specifically to an active champion in pro wrestling. The challenge was answered by Interim ROH Women’s TV Champion Mina Shirakawa, setting up a title-for-title encounter. Mone managed to secure the win via roll-up, using her foot on the ropes for leverage. With that victory, she claimed the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship, officially holding 11 titles across different promotions and becoming the first wrestler ever to achieve this feat.#3. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa reunited at WrestleDream 2025An emotional backstage moment took place at WrestleDream 2025 when former tag team partners Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa reunited after their respective title losses. Both competitors suffered setbacks during the event, with Toni Storm failing to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, while Shirakawa lost her ROH Interim Women’s TV Title to Mercedes Mone.At some point after her defeat, Renee Paquette caught up with Toni Storm backstage. A visibly emotional Storm was joined by Mina Shirakawa, who approached her to offer support. During the exchange, Storm lamented that they had lost everything, to which Shirakawa responded reassuringly, saying they still have each other.Gavin Branch @Gavlarr88LINKToni Storm &amp;amp;amp; Mina Shirakawa are going to be the first women’s tag champs. #AEWWrestleDream#2. Jon Moxley uses Seth Rollins' curb stomp at WrestleDream 2025Jon Moxley was involved in a brutal “I Quit” match against Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025. The bout included numerous weapons and moments of high drama. However, what caught attention was Moxley delivering tribute to his former Shield mate, Seth Rollins.Midway through the contest, Moxley retrieved a taser gun from Allin’s bag, but Allin briefly gained control shortly after. The Purveyor of Violence's ally Marina Shafir intervened with a low blow to Allin, giving Moxley the upper hand once more. Moxley then used the taser on his opponent before delivering Rollins’ signature finishing move, The Curb Stomp, to the Daredevil's head.#1 Sting makes dramatic return at AEW WrestleDream 2025 to attack Jon MoxleyIn one of the most shocking moments, AEW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion to come to the aid of his protégé, Darby Allin. The “I Quit” match between Allin and Jon Moxley had reached a chaotic peak, with Moxley’s faction, the Death Riders, interfering to make it a six-on-one assault.The group brutally attacked Allin, putting him through tables and even attempting to submerge his head in an aquarium. The assault came to a halt when Sting’s music hit. The legend stormed to the ring armed with his trademark metal bat, taking out every member of the Death Riders in quick succession. He then removed Marina Shafir from ringside, ensuring no further interference.