AEW News Roundup: WWE legend criticizes the handling of CM Punk's media scrum, wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan for underutilizing recently released star (08 September 2022)

AEW has had quite a turbulent week since CM Punk's statements during the All Out media scrum and the very real backstage brawl that followed.

While most of the news cycle has revolved around the former AEW World Champion, the promotion has gone through other events that Punk has overshadowed.

Despite this, the promotion continued on, as usual, this past Wednesday, with AEW Dynamite continuing on despite being short of four champions. Continue reading as we break down three of the biggest news stories this week in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3. Jim Cornette doesn't think Bobby Fish could be a star all on his own but thinks he could be an asset to WWE

While there have been many rumors of AEW stars departing the promotion or requesting their release, Bobby Fish has officially been let go.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was the first of his Undisputed Era teammates to jump to the promotion, making his departure a bitter affair.

While speaking on the recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager gave his take on Fish's impact in the wrestling world.

"Here's the thing, at this point, Fish was an important part of that group [Undisputed Elite]. Fish is not gonna be a star on his own. He's an excellent worker, he's a trained athlete, and he could be an asset in a wrestling promotion either with his experience as a trainer or as a talent on the card because there's obviously not that many experienced talented workers around these days," Cornette said. [From 4:16 onward]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers PWInsider has confirmed that Bobby Fish’s contract with AEW expired yesterday and is now a free agent. PWInsider has confirmed that Bobby Fish’s contract with AEW expired yesterday and is now a free agent. 😕 https://t.co/Lq0ZkRHxjc

Bobby Fish recently showered praise onto Triple H, claiming he'd "go to war" for the WWE legend. Could this statement have resulted in AEW being unable to come to terms with a new contract with him?

#2. Bully Ray believes that CM Punk's statements during the AEW All Out media scrum did far more harm to Tony Khan than Hangman Page

CM Punk and Tony Khan during their first-ever media scrum.

CM Punk's media scrum has become one of the most talked about things in wrestling news recently, especially because of the backstage brawl that followed.

Unfortunately, all parties involved have officially been suspended, including the former World Champion, who is additionally nursing an injury.

While speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray slammed CM Punk for essentially burying Tony Khan.

"So Punk is basically saying that Tony Khan has made a horrible choice in this EVPs 'cause they are not even qualified to run a target let alone a wrestling company. He's burying Tony Khan's decision-making. He's burying his fellow talents that he might have to get in the ring with. He's burying the boys," Bully Ray said. [From 2:06 onwards]

Many fans have criticized Tony Khan instead, noting how he reacted to Punk's flaming statements and essentially allowed the star to go on a rant.

The investigation into the backstage brawl is reportedly still ongoing, and a third party is apparently thoroughly looking into the matter.

#1. Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan vastly underutilized Malakai Black, resulting in his poorly received AEW run

The House of Black remains the darkest and most morbidly interesting faction in AEW. Unfortunately, as things currently stand, Malakai Black might not return to lead the faction.

Black reportedly was recently granted his "conditional release" but remains up on the official AEW website's roster page.

During one of the recent episodes of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran blamed Khan for not providing any direction to the former NXT World Champion.

"He couldn’t just have a match, he had to have the mind games involved and all that stuff, and it just brought everything to a dead halt, and there was nobody that was able to take the concept that he had and show him how to actually f**king do it," said Cornette. "They just let him do his s**t, and it’s been a mess and now nobody gives a s**t. ” [From 2:01 onward]

Cornette continued, noting that some time off of wrestling might be the best thing for Malakai Black after all.

“Let him take some time off from wrestling, deal with whatever his issues are and everybody gets a break. Once again, maybe he could go away and people would miss him, and then he can come back and start it right this time,” Cornette added. [From 5:05 onward].

Unfortunately, Malakai never got to elevate The House of Black like he possibly intended to. Will the faction end up going the same route as The Dark Order did? Only time will tell.

