AEW News Roundup: WWE legend leaving, Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent teased, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News Roundup.

A WWE legend may be wrapping up with All Elite Wrestling soon. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins' potential opponent for SummerSlam 2024 appears to have been teased by a part-timer.

Tony Khan has finally responded to the former Universal Champion's comments about AEW being "too cheesy." Let's dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. Is Jeff Hardy planning to leave AEW?

Jeff Hardy's AEW future has been uncertain since his brother Matt Hardy left All Elite Wrestling to return to TNA.

Rumor has it that The Charismatic Enigma's contract is coming up a lot sooner than expected, barring injury and sabbatical time. Interestingly, Matt Hardy revealed that he hasn't signed with TNA, which not only means he's still a free agent but also he and Jeff Hardy could potentially jump ship back to WWE if the opportunity allows.

Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion shared his belief that Matt Hardy is keeping himself busy in TNA unless Jeff Hardy becomes contractually free to return with him in WWE:

"So the curious thing would be is if Matt (Hardy) isn't signing with anybody, when is Jeff's contract up? Because what my feeling...when I saw this, is Jeff's AEW contract up anytime soon or in the foreseeable future, does anybody know?... So my theory on it is possibly, not knowing, obviously, is maybe Matt reached out to WWE and maybe they're interested in doing something with him and Jeff one last time, or something of that nature, right? And so maybe he just keeps himself busy here until Jeff is a free agent, possibly?"

Expand Tweet

The Legend Thriller is currently nursing a broken nose but has teased the return of his alter ego - Willow. Is he going to introduce his villainous character in All Elite Wrestling? Fans will have to wait to find out.

#2. WWE legend teases blockbuster SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was last seen in action at WrestleMania XL, where he wrestled on both Night One and Two.

He had a rough outing as he and Cody Rhodes lost to The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. The following day, The Visionary dropped his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre in a barnburner opener. Since then, he has been on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Rollins went under the knife to fix the torn meniscus in his left knee, and there's no timeframe for his return as of this writing. Amidst his absence, Rob Van Dam teased the idea of facing Seth Rollins at the Biggest Party of the SummerSlam in Cleveland this year.

Expand Tweet

The two men haven't crossed paths since the 29 August episode of SmackDown in 2014. RVD may be performing in AEW nowadays, but he has expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run.

#1. Tony Khan responds to Goldberg's controversial comments about AEW

Goldberg recently rejected the idea of joining AEW anytime soon since he believes its product is "too cheesy" for him.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover, Tony Khan said Da Man's statement took him by surprise as he revealed that the WWE legend was interested in joining the Jacksonville-based promotion when the two men held the talks:

"Bill wanted to work here. I met with Bill several times. Bill was looking to work here. It's funny because I had a bunch of really nice meetings with Bill and would have honestly been interested in doing something. I have a lot of respect for Bill. I was surprised by that because that certainly wasn't what he said to me when he was talking to me about working here at some point, which I've always been open to and I really like Bill. It's all about timing and we're doing a lot of exciting things right now."

Expand Tweet

The former Universal Champion is still searching for his one last hurrah. Will he change his mind and sign with All Elite Wrestling to bring the curtain down on his iconic career? Only time will tell.