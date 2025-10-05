AEW News Roundup: WWE legend's son makes his in-ring debut, Major name ruled out of action, Mercedes Mone breaks silence

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving All Elite Wrestling stars, including Mercedes Mone, among others.A WWE legend's son has officially made his in-ring debut. Meanwhile, a top AEW name has been ruled out for months, and Mercedes Mone has broken her silence following the announcement of a major title match outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion. All this and more as we delve into the biggest news coming out of the AEW universe today. So without further ado, let's get into it.#4. Nick Wayne ruled out of action for 6 to 8 weeksAEW star Nick Wayne has officially been ruled out of action for an extended period following a foot injury he suffered in August. On the latest episode of Collision, a backstage segment provided an update on the reigning ROH Television Champion's status. A doctor told Wayne that he would need another six to eight weeks to recover from the broken foot. This comes at a time when Wayne has already spent nearly two months off and out of commission. Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeatLINKBackstage, Nick Wayne is being checked by the doctor who lets him know that he will be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks. #AEWCollisionWayne is certain he will return soon despite the setback, even though Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne were apparently annoyed by his demeanor. Wayne has also stated that his main goal upon his return is to exact revenge on Christian Cage, whom he holds responsible for the injury.#3. Mercedes Mone breaks silence about title match outside AEWMercedes Mone has broken her silence following a major announcement about her next title match outside AEW. The CEO is set to challenge TNA star Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship on October 19 at the Rumble in Burt event. The match was officially announced this week, and Mone confirmed it by sharing the event poster on her Instagram story.Doug @sigmapoet1914LINK@wpgpro_ @MercedesVarnado @JodyThreat @theburtwpg Mercedes Moné is going to deliver another banger match and yes we are getting #10BeltzMoné .Meanwhile, Mone currently holds nine title belts simultaneously. She is now chasing a unique wrestling milestone, which involves breaking the record held by Ultimo Dragon of holding 10 titles simultaneously. It remains to be seen if the reigning TBS champion can break Dragon's record.#2. Bayley spotted with DanhausenA photo featuring WWE star Bayley and AEW star Danhausen went viral online recently. Bayley shared the photo on her Instagram after it was taken at an independent wrestling event run by Big Time Wrestling. Known for his distinct character work and humorous demeanor, Danhausen has not appeared on All Elite Wrestling programming since Worlds End 2023. Now, this photo of him with Bayley has reignited earlier rumors that he might join the WWE.During his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Danhausen has continued competing in independent wrestling promotions, including GCW, Glory Pro, WSW, and The Wrestling Revolver. Whether the 35-year-old will eventually join WWE remains uncertain.#1. WWE legend Sting's son Steve Borden officially makes his debut.Steve Borden, son of WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling legend Sting, made his in-ring debut at a 52 Walker Hardway exhibition. Borden previously gained attention earlier this year when he portrayed Wolfpac Sting during his father’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Since then, he has trained under Darby Allin, who was a long-time tag team partner and protégé of Sting during the Icon's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Luis Olivares @rudythemisfitLINK@DrainBamager I can’t decide which one is more awesome Steve Borden making his debut or Darby being friends with Raymond PettibonIn his debut match, Borden teamed up with JD Drake to take on Darby Allin and Killer Kross. Despite putting up a strong effort, Borden and Drake fell short, with Allin and Kross securing the victory. It will be interesting to see what comes next for Steve Borden Jr.