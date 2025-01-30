AEW News & Rumor Roundup: 54-year-old legend snubs WWE Hall of Fame induction; Update on Jon Moxley's missing world title, & more

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at stories involving the WWE Hall of Fame, Jon Moxley, and more.

Christopher Daniels recently revealed the real reason behind his retirement. MVP has also offered an update on his in-ring future in AEW. So, without any further ado, let's dive into these stories:

#5. Chris Jericho says he might refuse a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Chris Jericho is one of the most accomplished veteran stars on the AEW roster. The Lionheart also had an incredible career in the Stamford-based company, where he became the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Judging by his resume, he's certainly deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, the 54-year-old does not seem to care about that honor. Speaking in an interview with The Toronto Sun, the current ROH World Champion stated that he might refuse to attend the WWE Hall of Fame event if he got inducted.

"I’m not one of those guys who cares about the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway. In some ways, it’s like, 'Eh, whatever!' In other ways, I want to pull a Sex Pistols and just refuse to show up. Send a letter saying, 'Do not mention my name,' like Axl Rose did. What a great wrestling thing to do!" he said.

#4. Jon Moxley explains the reason for the AEW World Championship's absence

Jon Moxley has been doing everything to keep his hands on the AEW World Championship. Ever since he won the title from Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024, The Purveyor of Violence has taken extreme measures to keep the belt off television after stashing it in a bag.

The Death Riders leader has locked up his world championship in a bag that he has Marina Shafir carry around. Moxley recently appeared on Up Close with Renee Paquette and was asked why he keeps the title in the briefcase.

The former WWE star stated that he wants to get rid of the notion that a champion is defined by a materialistic thing like the belt.

"Why do you need to see it? You don't know anything about it. You don't understand it at any level. You don't understand what a world championship means, what it's about, or what it takes to be a champion; what it takes to climb a mountain. I am the AEW World Championship. I am the living definition of that championship,'' he said.

The One True King added:

''You want to see it; it's right here. Take a look at it. This is the AEW World Championship; it lives here. It's not something you win; it's not something you hold; it's not something you show off; it's not something you hold up over your head; it's not something you pose a picture with." [14:20-15:00]

#3. Christopher Daniels reveals the real reason behind his in-ring retirement

Christopher Daniels has finally hung his professional wrestling boots once and for all after a legendary 30-year career. The former ROH World Champion wrestled his final match against Hangman Page on Collision earlier this month. The brutal Texas Death Match saw him get battered and bloodied.

Expand Tweet

Daniels recently discussed his retirement on Talk is Jericho, noting that he has had atrophy in his left arm and shoulder for many years after he suffered an injury back in WCW. The 54-year-old stated that he had considered getting neck surgery but revealed that the operation would not have fixed his atrophy.

The Fallen Angel would move on to have his final match against Hangman and suffered a lot of damage during it. He recalled one spot from the match when he slid too far while taking a move and bumped his head. The final Buckshot Lariat from The Cowboy to the back of his neck caused more harm, as Daniels revealed that after getting a post-match MRI, he was told to stop wrestling completely, as one more bump could seriously injure him.

#2. MVP offers an update on his in-ring future

MVP recently made his in-ring debut in AEW. The former WWE star teamed up with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, to defeat Mark Briscoe and Private Party at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

Many fans wondered if the former WWE United States Champion would now be an active competitor in the ring. MVP responded to this speculation on BlueSky, stating that he plans to wrestle "periodically."

''I plan to wrestle periodically. Just to remind these pi**ants that I'm STILL a legit threat in the ring. I'm the spokesman for The Hurt Syndicate. And sometimes I speak with my fists," he wrote.

#1. Powerhouse Hobbs hasn't been cleared for in-ring action

Expand Tweet

Powerhouse Hobbs has won over fans thanks to his insane ability to perform against the odds. However, The Monstar recently suffered a setback, as he got legitimately injured during his brawl with Big Bill on last week's Collision.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former AEW TNT Champion was reported to be at the venue for Dynamite and was willing to perform. However, he wasn't given the clearance since his stitches had not healed up yet. As a result of this, it caused a domino effect for plans for Dynamite and Collision since Hobbs was heavily factored into them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback