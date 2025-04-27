AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Current champion will never wrestle again for WWE, Major star's neck is "wrecked," Toni Storm's declaration

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. A current champion confirmed that he will never wrestle for WWE again. A major star admitted that his neck is "wrecked," and Toni Storm made some major claims during a recent interview. So without further ado, let's begin.

Dustin Rhodes confirmed that he will never wrestle for WWE again

Before arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes wrestled for the WWE for several years under the ring name Goldust. Despite his in-ring skills, he spent most of his time in the Stamford-based promotion in the mid-card with a controversial gimmick. Under the All Elite Wrestling banner, Dustin has hit his stride, especially in Ring of Honor, where he is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

Recently, a fan posted on social media that he would like to see Dustin finish off his career in WWE alongside Cody Rhodes. Dustin responded to the fan by saying that he would finish his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion since it is the only place he has ever felt respected.

"Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected," Dustin responded to a fan's post.

Check out his tweet here:

Bryan Danielson confirmed that his neck is "wrecked"

Bryan Danielson shocked the world when he announced that 2024 would be his final year as an in-ring competitor. When he put his title on the line against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In, many fans believed that this was going to be his final match. However, Danielson shocked the world by winning the title.

Following this, he announced that he would step away from the ring after losing the title. Unfortunately, Danielson lost the title to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Since then, the star has not been seen on TV, but there has been a lot of speculation about whether he has retired from the ring.

During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Danielson was asked if a return to the ring was a possibility. The former AEW World Champion said that his neck was "wrecked." He also said that he was satisfied with what he had accomplished in his career, and maybe "enough is enough."

"Yeah, but my neck is wrecked. So, it's not no chance, but, but it's risk versus reward at this point, right? So, I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids. One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I'm very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough." [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Toni Storm made some major claims against Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been a champion for most of her time in All Elite Wrestling. She has also won titles outside the promotion. However, she is still not done collecting titles and has her eyes set on the AEW Women's World Championship next.

The CEO participated in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and has reached the final. She will now face Jamie Hayter in the final at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, and the winner of this match will face Toni Storm for the title at AEW All In. However, it looks like tension is already rising between Storm and The CEO.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Toni Storm claimed that she is a better champion than Mercedes Mone, as well as another champion.

"Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion. Number one, that can’t possibly be a question." [H/T - RingsideNews]

Backstage details regarding Brodie Lee Jr.'s in-ring debut

Brodie Lee Jr. started appearing on AEW TV after his father, Brodie Lee, passed away. He was a member of the Dark Order, where he was named Negative One. Brodie Lee Jr. recently made his in-ring debut for GCW during the Clusterf**k match. Surprisingly, he won the match by eliminating Joey Janela and Megan Bayne.

Fightful has reported how this appearance came to be. It was reported that a star named Man Like Deriess ran into Brodie Lee Jr. and he asked the former WWE star's son whether he wanted to participate in the Clusterf**k match. Brodie Lee Jr. asked his mother, Amanda Huber, who agreed to let her son participate in the match.

It was also reported that when Brett Lauderdale contacted Joey Janela and told him about Brodie being in the match, the former AEW star suggested that the youngster should win the contest.

Tony Khan was referenced during Aleister Black's WWE return

Aleister Black was a pivotal part of the All Elite Wrestling roster for the past couple of years. He was regularly featured on AEW TV as the leader of the House of Black. However, he hasn't been featured since Full Gear 2024. Earlier this year, it was reported that the former Malakai Black was no longer with All Elite Wrestling.

In recent weeks, WWE played mysterious vignettes on SmackDown, which many people believed was regarding Aleister Black. This week on the blue brand, The Miz was voicing his frustration over having to miss WrestleMania 41 when Aleister Black interrupted him. The former AEW star hit The Miz with the Black Mass and then hit his signature pose in the ring. During the entire segment, fans kept chanting "Tony fumbled!"

It will be interesting to see if Aleister Black will be used more prominently by WWE this time around compared to his previous WWE run and if the current CCO Triple H will have a role to play.

