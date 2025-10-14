AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Ex-WWE star suddenly pulled from major event, Truth behind CM Punk's backstage behaviour, Jon Moxley's future

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including CM Punk and Jon Moxley, to name a few.

A former WWE star was unexpectedly removed from a major wrestling event. Meanwhile, more details have emerged about CM Punk's backstage conduct in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and there's an interesting update about Jon Moxley. We have plenty of headline-worthy news to cover, so without further ado, let's jump right in.

#4. Andrade reportedly pulled from major wrestling event

Andrade's current status within AEW has become the subject of speculation after he was reportedly pulled from an upcoming wrestling event. El Idolo recently made his return to All Elite Wrestling at the six-year anniversary of Dynamite after getting released by WWE in September. He joined The Don Callis Family shortly after attacking Kenny Omega upon his return.

Although things were looking up for the Mexican star, new reports that he's missing a major event have raised questions. According to Foos, Andrade was scheduled to appear at Wicked, a wrestling show presented by Mucha Lucha Atlanta, but was removed from the card without any official explanation. His match was replaced by a bout featuring Demus and Mascarita Sagrada. The development follows Andrade's notable absence from last week’s episode of Dynamite.

foos @elClubLucha Andrade will no longer be appearing on this show. No reason given, will be replaced by Mascarita Sagrada vs Demus

#3. Rusev and Aleister Black reportedly did not leave AEW on bad terms

Reports have surfaced regarding the backstage circumstances surrounding the departures of Rusev (fka Miro) and former NXT Champion Aleister Black (fka Malakai Black) from AEW. Both stars left Tony Khan's promotion in February 2025, only to return to WWE later in the year.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently provided clarification on their exits, noting that there have been very few instances of wrestlers leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion on poor terms. Sapp stated that he had not heard of many burning the bridge with Tony Khan’s promotion. While some performers experienced ups and downs during their respective runs, neither Rusev nor Aleister Black was among those who left on bad terms. Sapp, however, suggested that fans shouldn’t expect Rusev or Black to return to Jacksonville anytime soon.

#2. Jon Moxley set for big return to DEFY

Jon Moxley’s next major match has been confirmed, and it will take place outside of All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Champion is set to return to the independent wrestling scene after more than a year away. The Purveyor of Violence will face Royce Isaacs at the DEFY Wonder Ballroom event in October 2024. The announcement marks his first appearance for the DEFY promotion in over two years, his last outing there being against Artemis Spencer in July 2023. The match will occur shortly after AEW’s WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Moxley continues to push the boundaries as a central figure and is set for a blockbuster "I Quit" match against arch-nemesis Darby Allin at WrestleDream 2025.

#1. Darby Allin speaks on CM Punk's backstage behavior in AEW

Darby Allin recently shared his take on CM Punk’s backstage behaviour during their time together in AEW. Punk, who made his highly publicized return to professional wrestling in 2021, wrestled his first match against Allin at All Out that same year. His tenure, however, was marred by multiple backstage altercations and controversies, culminating in Tony Khan terminating his contract in 2023 after a confrontation with Jack Perry at All In: London.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Daredevil stated that the All Elite Wrestling locker room atmosphere has improved since the departure of egotistical wrestlers who were resistant to losing matches. When explicitly asked about CM Punk, Allin clarified that Punk’s backstage issues were his own thing.

"No, Punk's, the whole Punk thing was just his own thing, it wasn't about wanting to win or lose. That's the thing," said Allin

Check out his comments in the video below:

