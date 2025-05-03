AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Giant star quits, Former world champion is WWE-bound, Cope's bold comments about heel John Cena

Welcome to another rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll be looking at news stories surrounding Cope, Mercedes Mone, Mariah May, and more.

Ad

Some headline-worthy stuff is coming out of AEW, including a major star explaining their reason for their departure from the company, Cope finally breaking his silence on John Cena's heel turn, a top champion surprising fans with an unconventional offering, and more. So, without further ado, let's get straight into it:

#5. Former WWE star breaks silence after AEW exit

Safe to say the jury is out on "The Judge," aka E.J. Nduka's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He finally broke his silence after the company opted not to renew his contract after the expiration of his previous deal.

Ad

Trending

Known for his imposing presence and standout performances in MLW, Nduka caught the eyes of the wrestling universe before making a move to All Elite Wrestling in 2023. The six-foot-six-inch star, who was a part of WWE from 2019 to 2021, failed to make any substantial impact on AEW TV.

The Texan confirmed the news of his exit on X, but not without making a striking declaration that might ruffle some feathers in the AEW hierarchy.

Ad

"I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I’ve heard the call now; it’s time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench, you need to call the 1800 number because you suffer from mesothelioma, you pencil-neck reject," Nduka wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Cope breaks his silence on John Cena's heel turn

Cope (FKA Edge) finally gave his views on the buzz surrounding John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The Leader of The Cenation has since gone on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time World Champion.

In a recent appearance on the First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo podcast, The Rated-R Superstar addressed Cena's heel turn. While he initially stated that he did not watch wrestling in his downtime, the AEW star later compared it to the moment when Hulk Hogan turned heel to join the nWo faction.

Ad

"I don’t really know how it went, but a lot of people were talking about it. When you get a character that has been around for that long as a babyface to turn, it’s like when Hogan turned and joined the nWo. It’s always a good shot in the arm for the business, for sure,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

#3. Major update on Mariah May's future amid WWE signing rumors

Amid swirling speculation that Mariah May may jump ship to WWE once her current deal with Tony Khan's company expires, new details have come to light regarding the former AEW Women's World Champion's future.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently reported on The Glamour's situation, stating that he was unsure if the Stamford-based company had offered a deal to the English pro wrestler. However, he also added that most expect her to head to the global juggernaut. The Woman from Hell has also reportedly refused to re-sign a new contract with AEW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. WWE legend opens up about major backstage incident in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared his perspective on the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry that occurred at All In 2023.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Jim Ross acknowledged his friendship with Punk but emphasized that The Second City Saint's actions, which eventually got him fired from the company, were inappropriate. The legendary commentator also speculated on Jack Perry's emotional state during the confrontation.

Ad

"Phil Brooks is a great friend of mine. We still communicate semi-regularly. Good dude. He was wrong that day by continuing to stand there and push the buttons. I gotta believe that Jack Perry was scared s***tless. Now, he wouldn’t say that. He wouldn’t admit that because that’s not 'macho!' But you know, come on!" he said. [H/T: RingsideNews]

Ad

#1. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is offering “text buddies” service to fans

Mercedes Mone has unveiled a new fan engagement initiative, offering her "super" fans the opportunity to directly communicate with The CEO.

For a monthly fee of $99.99, fans can get exclusive access to Moné via a private number, one-on-one texting interactions, and personal and private conversations.

The CEO expressed her enthusiasm for the service on her website.

Ad

“My super fans have always been my super friends. Now, like friends, they can text me directly and privately. I’m so excited to finally be able to connect this way. Sign up and text me now!” she was quoted as saying on her website.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is set to lock horns with Jamie Hayter in the final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. The winner will earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More