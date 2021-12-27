AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Released WWE star puts Jon Moxley on notice, Sting savagely responds to Hollywood actor's challenge (27th December 2021)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, which will bring you all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with a recently released WWE star who has laid out a rematch against Jon Moxley. In another similar development on Twitter, Sting has savagely responded to a Hollywood star's challenge.

We'll also go through a recent report from Dave Meltzer providing an update on Kenny Omega's return to the company. Meanwhile, CM Punk has made a bold statement regarding the future of the former UFC Champion in pro wrestling.

And last but not least, a WCW veteran has lavished praise on former RAW Tag Team Champions. With plenty of news stories to discuss, let's quickly get down to them in detail.

#5 Killer Kross wants a rematch against AEW Jon Moxley next year

Kevin Kesar, who many people know as Karrion or Killer Kross, is looking for a rematch against AEW star Jon Moxley next year.

Back in February 2019, Moxley and Kross had a gruesome encounter during a Future Stars of Wrestling event. The former AEW World Champion came out on top, which explains why Killer Kross is riding high on revenge.

A fan recently took to Twitter to express her desire to see a rematch between the two former WWE Superstars in 2022. Interestingly, Kross acknowledged the fans' tweet and assured a rematch between him and Jon Moxley down the road.

The 36-year old star explained that he has a score to settle with the former Shield member. You can check out his tweet here.

"Bet your a** it's happening. We have a score to settle," tweeted Killer Kross.

The former NXT Champion is presently serving under a 90-day non-compete clause after being released by WWE last month. With several former employees jumping ship over to AEW, and if Kross follows in their footsteps, one can expect him to go up against Moxley at some point.

