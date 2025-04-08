AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major accusation against Seth Rollins and CM Punk; Injury to top star CONFIRMED; Unfortunate Cope update

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Cope, and more.

An AEW star indirectly made a huge accusation against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has confirmed a heartbreaking injury to a top star. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. AEW star indirectly made a huge accusation against CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay has been staking his claim as one of the best wrestlers of this generation. The Aerial Assassin recently put on another amazing showcase in a Steel Cage Match against Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution 2025. A night after the outstanding affair, Seth Rollins and CM Punk battled inside the unforgiving structure on RAW.

Ospreay came out on top against his former friend at Revolution. He recently spoke about the match in an interview with the Battleground podcast and stated that both he and Fletcher put on an incredible performance and implied that Punk and Rollins failed to do the same the next night.

"Mate, I was actually thinking about this a little while ago, I can’t think of another cage match off the top of my head that pulled off the stunts, the storytelling, the drama, as well as that one did. I mean, people tried to top it the very next day, and they couldn’t. I just couldn’t believe the output, the support we got afterwards, and how many genuinely thought it was one of the greatest Steel Cage Matches ever," Will Ospreay said. [H/T: Ringside News]

#4. Tony Khan confirmed the heartbreaking injury to a top AEW star

Reports had recently started emerging that Orange Cassidy had sustained an injury. The Freshly Squeezed star has not wrestled since the March 19 edition of Dynamite. He was defeated in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament final on the show by Mike Bailey and Ricochet.

The former International Champion is now confirmed to be on the injured list, according to Tony Khan. The AEW CEO spoke to journalists at the post-Dynasty Media Scrum and touched on Jay White and Cassidy's injuries.

"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company, and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight, and everybody stepped up," Tony said. [H/T: Fightful]

#3. Unfortunate news on Cope's future after AEW Dynasty 2025

Cope seemed to have some issues with Dax Harwood of FTR ahead of Dynasty 2025. However, Rated FTR tried to mend their differences going into their match for the AEW World Trios Title against The Death Riders. Even though they put up a great fight, the trio was unable to win.

Following the match, Dax and Cash Wheeler turned on The Rated-R superstar and assaulted him brutally, going on to hit him with a Con-chair-to. This led to him being stretchered out of the arena. Dave Meltzer has now reported that this was done to write him off of TV for a while and that he won't return until July.

#2. Former WWE Champion reveals he didn't quit AEW

Rob Van Dam has been critical of All Elite Wrestling as of late. Mr. Monday Night has made a couple of appearances in the promotion before and even wrestled a few times.

He recently spoke on his One-of-a-Kind podcast and stated that he never quit AEW. The former WWE Champion stated that he was on a per-match deal for Tony Khan's promotion and had even maintained a good working relationship with the company's president.

RVD also called out some AEW fans who feel that the veteran shouldn't be allowed in the Jacksonville-based company.

#1. Saraya says she doesn't understand a TNA legend's sudden release

Saraya has been one of the most influential figures in women's wrestling and has done her best to change the industry for the better. Another iconic figure in women's wrestling is Gail Kim, who was suddenly released from TNA recently.

Kim has been one of the most important people behind TNA Wrestling, doing her best as a talent first and then as a top executive. Saraya recently spoke about the veteran's release during an interaction with TV Insider. The 32-year-old stated that wrestling promotions needed women like Gail Kim working behind the scenes to help them succeed.

"What? That blows my mind. Anybody smart will scoop her up to do what she was doing at Impact [TNA]. She is amazing. She knows what she is doing. She is a great energy to have around. She is a good person. I don’t understand the logic. It’s not my business. I just know we need more women like her backstage and doing these things. She needs to be scooped up by somebody," she said. [H/T: EWrestling News]

Meanwhile, Saraya recently left Tony Khan's company. Will she return to WWE? Only time will tell!

