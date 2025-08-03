AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major name expected to be out of action till 2026, Cody Rhodes controversy addressed, Mercedes Mone rejects advances

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving some of the top stars of the pro-wrestling industry, including former All Elite EVP Cody Rhodes and Mercedes Mone.A top AEW name is set to be out of action until 2026. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes recently got involved in a controversy, which has now been addressed, and Mercedes Mone rejected a new challenge. We've got lots of stories to cover, so without further ado, let's dive in.#4. Amanda Huber reacts to Cody Rhodes' AEW controversyA recent controversy involving WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and his time in AEW drew attention across wrestling circles. Rhodes allegedly ignored his 2020 Dog Collar Match with the late Brodie Lee during a recent interview. The issue emerged when Rhodes mentioned he had never competed in a Dog Collar match, which some interpreted as erasing the historic AEW bout with Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away later that same year.Amanda Huber, the widow of Brodie Lee, has now addressed the situation on X/Twitter after listening to the full interview.&quot;Since so many people want to reply to this with pics of Jon and evoke his name all over my timeline, I’m going to share my thoughts. I listened to what was actually said, not just the headline. The idea that he’s erasing his match with Jon is ridiculous. He said he didn’t think a dog collar match in the future would happen. That’s not denial, that’s reflection,&quot; said Huber. Huber further emphasized that Cody Rhodes has consistently treated her and her children with respect behind the scenes and is not someone who would diminish Brodie's legacy. Meanwhile, Cody responded to the backlash by calling the situation super odd.#3. MJF says he will become a 2-time AEW World ChampionMJF recently captured the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico, where he defeated veteran luchador Averno.Following the match, MJF took to X/Twitter to comment on his latest achievement and went on to state that he would soon become a two-time AEW World Champion.&quot;The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!!&quot; wrote MJF.The Salt of the Earth currently holds a guaranteed title shot after winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025, allowing him to challenge World Champion Hangman Adam Page at a time of his choosing.#2. Mercedes Mone rejects Queen Aminata's challengeMercedes Mone made headlines this week after issuing a playful response to a potential challenger. The challenger in question was Queen Aminata. The 32-year-old hinted at reigniting her pursuit of the TBS Title while referencing Mone in a cryptic post on X/Twitter. It is worth noting that Aminata and Mone have previously faced off, with Mone successfully retaining her title in their last encounter.In response, Mercedes Mone replied with a tongue-in-cheek message.&quot;I don’t wanna eat any chocolate kisses right now, I’m on a diet! [money mouth face emoji][drooling face emoji].&quot;Check out Mone's post here.Meanwhile, The CEO, who is now known as &quot;Eight Belts Mone&quot;, is set to return to All Elite Wrestling next week on Dynamite. This will mark her first appearance on the promotion's programming since All In.#1. Dustin Rhodes reportedly out with injury until 2026Dustin Rhodes is reportedly facing a lengthy hiatus due to injury. After a grueling Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher on AEW Collision, where he lost his TNT Championship, the Natural revealed that he sustained serious damage to both knees. The match featured multiple high-impact moments, including weapons and attacks that targeted his legs.In a follow-up statement on X/Twitter, Rhodes confirmed that he will require double knee surgery and emphasized that the injury is not part of a storyline. According to medical projections and backstage reports, the former Goldust is not expected to return to in-ring action until 2026 at the earliest.Meanwhile, the current status of the ROH World Tag Team and Six Man Tag Team Titles, which Rhodes currently holds with partner Sammy Guevara and Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich respectively, remains uncertain.