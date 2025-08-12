AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major name leaves the company, Brock Lesnar to counter All Out 2025, Wardlow drops return hint

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro wrestling stars, including Brock Lesnar and Wardlow, among others.A major personality has left the Tony Khan-led promotion. Meanwhile, WWE is set to unleash Brock Lesnar to compete with AEW's All Out 2025 PPV, and Wardlow has piqued interest with a new update amid his prolonged absence from television. This and more as we cover all the headline-making news coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe. Let's get to it:#5. Jim Ross set to leave JacksonvilleWWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has revealed plans to move back to his home state of Oklahoma. The legendary commentator has been residing in Jacksonville, Florida, since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019.Ross shared the news during a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast. The 73-year-old stated that he is in the process of selling his Jacksonville condo.&quot;I’m moving toward that Oklahoma move because I’m going home. I love it. I’m going back to Oklahoma. I’ve got my buddies there, and several of them are doctors. I don’t have to get used to or get acquainted with new physicians. When you get to be my age at 73, even though I’m healthy right now and cancer-free, you still want to know that if you need a doctor, you can see one without jumping through hoops,&quot; he said. [H/T: Ringside News]#4. Angelico has reportedly been working backstage in AEWA new report by Fightful has disclosed that AEW original Angelico has been in a backstage role within the promotion for the past year.The South African star has reportedly been working as both a producer and a coach, aiding talent development and match planning. Angelico has made limited appearances on weekly programming lately, with just two matches on Collision in 2025.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKAngelico has been working as a coach and producer in AEW virtually all year. It isn’t known when he started in the role, but he produced the Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose Collision match this past week. - @FightfulSelectThe majority of Angelico’s in-ring work over the last two years has been in Ring of Honor (ROH). His tag team partner, Serpentico, has also been a notable backstage figure, serving as a producer in the Tony Khan-led promotion for several years.#3. Ron Edwardsen has left AEW after 6 yearsRon Edwardsen, best known for designing the Jacksonville-based promotion’s championship belts under his brand Red Leather Belts, has announced his departure from the company after six years. Edwardsen took to Instagram to express gratitude toward the promotion, thanking Tony Khan for the opportunities he received. He also contributed to Ring of Honor during this period.&quot;After 6 years with AEW, it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you for the opportunity! #aew #roh #wrestling #champion #goodbye,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#2. WWE is reportedly planning a PLE with Brock Lesnar to counter AEW All OutWe might be in for a major counterprogramming move by WWE set to target All Elite Wrestling. According to Dave Meltzer, who was speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Stamford-based promotion will schedule a premium live event on September 20, 2025, to compete with AEW’s All Out. The planned main event for the PLE is Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena.Lesnar made his shocking WWE return at SummerSlam 2025, attacking Cena after The Unseen 17's match against Cody Rhodes, and reports suggest the Sports Entertainment juggernaut deliberately kept The Beast off the Clash in Paris card to save his appearance for this head-to-head event.#1. Wardlow hints at AEW return amid unexplained hiatusWardlow, who has been absent from weekly television since March 2024 due to injury, appears to be teasing his return. The former TNT Champion has reportedly recovered from his injuries and was seen backstage on a recent episode of Dynamite. However, he did not appear on-screen during the broadcast.Wardlow posted an Instagram story featuring an episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet that included members of The Hurt Syndicate as guests. This led to swirling rumors that he could either be joining the faction, replacing MJF, or entering into a feud with the heels for the World Tag Team Championship upon his return. However, no official announcement regarding his comeback has been made.