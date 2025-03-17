AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star walks away, WWE surprisingly references Bryan Danielson, Former champions REPLACED?

Welcome to the March 17 edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll discuss some trending subjects, including why a major star walked away from an interview, WWE acknowledging Bryan Danielson, and more.

Tony Khan has seemingly found the replacement of two former champions in his company. Meanwhile, a top star recently gave a major update regarding his health. Without further ado, let's begin:

#5 Megan Bayne walked away after knocking out Toni Storm

Last Wednesday, Megan Bayne blindsided AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite. This past Saturday, Bayne defeated Thunder Rosa in a singles match. After the bout, The Timeless One tried to exact revenge on her attacker but was assaulted again.

The Megasus used Fate's Descent, a modified version of Brock Lesnar's signature finishing move F5, to knock out Toni Storm. Later in the show, she was asked to explain her actions. But she walked away from the backstage interview without saying a word.

Check out the segment below.

#4 WWE acknowledged Bryan Danielson

Before becoming a huge deal in All Elite Wrestling, Bryan Danielson spent years in WWE carving out a legendary career. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and joined the Tony Khan-led company later in the same year. He had plenty of blockbuster matches in WWE, and fans fondly remember his time with the global juggernaut.

The Triple H-led promotion recently started a countdown series, naming the 50 greatest WrestleMania matches of all time. The company ranked Bryan Danielson's Triple Threat bout against Batista and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30 as the 32nd greatest match on the list.

#3 AEW replaced The Lucha Brothers

Former World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers are no longer in AEW. Penta left the company last year and joined WWE in January 2025. Fans expect his brother Rey Fenix to join him in the Stamford-based promotion soon. With the duo gone from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan has replaced them with a team of two popular luchadors.

ROH World TV Champion Komander and Hologram are officially a tag team in All Elite Wrestling. They're collectively called The Lucha Stars. All Elite Wrestling aired a vignette featuring the new tandem on Saturday Night Collision. The high-flying duo is engaged in a rivalry with La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos.

#2 Satnam Singh gives a major health update

Satnam Singh is currently signed to AEW but is majorly seen in Ring of Honor. He has been away from the ring for a while. A few hours ago, he took to his Instagram account to reveal that he went under the knife.

Singh disclosed that his surgery was successful. He also hilariously wrote that the hospital bed was too small for his big stature.

"Surgery was a GIANT success 🙏 The hospital bed was not," wrote Singh.

#1 Update on Scorpio Sky amid absence

Scorpio Sky has been part of the Jacksonville-based company since 2019. He hasn't been seen on TV for over a year. Fans last saw him in AEW in September 2023 and ROH in October 2023.

Fightful Select recently released a report on Sky's absence. The report mentioned that the two-time TNT Champion wasn't out of action due to any injury. He was simply waiting to be used on TV. Fans were under the impression that he was hurt.

