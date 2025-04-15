AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star could be WWE-bound; Huge allegation; AJ Lee to return and feud with ex-champion after 10 years?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving AJ Lee, Mariah May, and more.

A former AEW champion could be headed to WWE after her contract expires. A female star has alleged that All Elite Wrestling ignored her before she left the promotion. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Former AEW champion likely headed to WWE after contract expiration

Mariah May hasn't been seen on TV ever since she took part in the acclaimed Hollywood Ending match against Toni Storm at Revolution 2025.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed The Glamour's current contract situation at All Elite Wrestling during a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer noted that many people in WWE were already aware of Mariah May's desire to join the Stamford-based promotion. He also added that he wasn't completely sure that "everyone" believed that her contract would expire this summer.

Alvarez would agree that he had heard the same timeline for Mariah May's contract. He also noted that AEW was under the impression that she was leaving the company to join WWE.

#4. Female star alleges AEW ignored her before she left the promotion

Leyla Hirsch was a formidable talent under the ROH banner but wasn't a prominent feature over on TV. She departed from the company earlier this year in unceremonious fashion.

The former AEW star recently opened up about her exit from the company on Soul Sessions. She noted that the most frustrating part about her exit was the lack of communication from Tony Khan's promotion.

"The frustrating part is they waited until less than two weeks to tell me they weren't going to re-sign me. I went six weeks early just so I could have a plan, especially since I was getting married. The part that is frustrating is I'm never going to know what was said to Tony. I don't think they would say anything bad to him because I said everything you would want to hear a talent say. It was just frustrating. I can guess as to why they didn't sign me, and if it is the reason, I don't have any regrets."

However, despite the negative experience, Hirsch claimed that she had no regrets in the same conversation.

#3. AJ Lee returning to feud with former AEW champion after 10 years is a good idea according to veteran

Many fans to this day wish for AJ Lee to make a return to the ring. The former Divas Champion has had many rivalries during her time in WWE but her most formidable foe was none other than Paige.

The Anti Diva would defeat AJ Lee and win the Divas Championship in her debut match on RAW after WrestleMania XXX. She was also part of AJ Lee's final match; they teamed up alongside Naomi to take on Natalya and The Bella Twins.

The two have also been rumored to be returning to WWE. Bill Apter and Teddy Long spoke about Saraya's future on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, along with co-host Mac Davis. They both agreed that revisiting the Paige vs. AJ Lee rivalry would be a good idea.

#2. 6ft 2in star admits he may never wrestle in AEW again

Bear Bronson has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2020. He would wrestle alongside his partner Beefcake Boulder. However, his partner was recently let go earlier this year after he was arrested on the grounds of domestic violence.

Since the arrest, Bronson has been struggling to get time on TV as a singles act. He has therefore been active on the independent scene. A fan over on X recently expressed his desire to see Bronson back in AEW or ROH soon.

He responded to the fan and wrote that a return to the promotion doesn't seem to be on the cards due to the incident involving his former partner.

#1. AEW star MVP drops update on retirement plans

MVP has been riding high on The Hurt Syndicate's success in AEW. His role in the group has been invaluable as they have come on top in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He is now looking to add MJF to their ranks. MVP recently appeared as a guest on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast and stated that he can keep doing what he is doing right now in The Hurt Syndicate as a manager for another decade.

“From the time I signed a contract with WWE, which was in 2005, I have not had a job outside of the professional wrestling industry, and I'd realize how fortunate I am to have that, and to know that at this point, there's no end in sight. When I retire from wrestling, you know, I lucked into this manager thing, it wasn't planned. It just kind of happened, and here I am with this whole new chapter of my career being a manager. So, when I retire from being an in-ring guy, and Bobby and Shelton decide to retire, the Hurt Syndicate closes shop. Potentially, I'm still around to be a mouthpiece for some other young talent to help teach them and guide their careers and help blow them up. So conceivably, I could do this for another 10 or 15 years.” [H/T Fightful]

While we're all praising the efforts of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley for their dominant performances in the ring, MVP deserves flowers for his work as well.

