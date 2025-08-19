AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Mercedes Mone issues big statement, Top star not allowed to leave, Chris Jericho's WWE return inevitable?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we will cover stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars like Chris Jericho and Mercedes Mone, to name a few.Mercedes Mone made a bold statement about her AEW booking. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is stopping a top star from leaving, and fans hoping to see Chris Jericho return to WWE might be happy with a recent update about the star. This and more as we navigate through the top stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling. So without further ado, let's dive in.#1. Mercedes Mone sends a bold message to people criticizing her AEW bookingMercedes Mone has directly addressed ongoing criticism about her booking in All Elite Wrestling. The star, who has been a dominant figure since joining the promotion, has often been the subject of debate online, with fans pointing out her negligible losses and lengthy championship reign. Her first official singles defeat in AEW came last month at All In: Texas, when she fell short in her bid to capture the Women’s World Championship from Toni Storm.In a video message posted on X/Twitter, The CEO used strong language to emphasize that she was aware of what critics were saying but that she did not care.&quot;I am fully aware of what y'all say about me, number one, and I don't give a f**k,&quot; said Mone.#2. Sting makes an important announcement on his AEW futureSting, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, has once again spoken about his future in AEW. The 65-year-old retired from in-ring competition last year at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship in his farewell match. However, The Icon did make a notable return at All In: London 2024, assisting Allin in fending off The Elite.Sting recently posted a complete list of appearances on X scheduled from August through December 2025, suggesting that these could be among the last opportunities for fans to see him donning his iconic face-paint. He had previously shared his intention to retire the paint by the end of 2025, marking the end of an era.#3. Jeff Jarrett slams WWE's booking of R-TruthJeff Jarrett has voiced his disapproval of WWE’s recent booking of R-Truth. The former tag team champion underwent notable changes earlier this year when he was re-signed following his contract expiration in June. Initially, WWE leaned into fan support, reigniting his feud with John Cena. R-Truth even presented a more serious character, going by his real-life name, Ron Killings, cutting his dreadlocks to reflect the transformation.However, once Cena returned to a babyface role, WWE had R-Truth revert to his light-hearted gimmick, which Jarrett criticized on a recent edition of his My World podcast.&quot;'Okay, hey, we're going to bring this guy back. Sign him to a new deal. And the first night out, what are we doing to do? We're going to change his character.' It devalues [him]...the 24/7, 365 Ron character has been on WWE TV for years, [and] they killed that off in one night. And it's pretty obvious the powers that be lost interest in booking that one,&quot; said Jarrett. [H/T WrestlingInc.]#4. Tony Khan reportedly rejected Danhausen's request to leave AEWReports have surfaced that Danhausen recently sought his release from the company but was denied by Tony Khan. Danhausen has been absent from AEW programming since his last appearance at Worlds End 2023. He made a brief return during ROH Final Battle in December but was once again written off. While injuries had initially sidelined him, he has since worked independent dates outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Danhausen’s contract was extended due to injury time, a clause that effectively lengthened his stay with the company. The report also indicated that Danhausen expressed a preference to move on if the company had no creative direction for him. However, it appears Tony Khan intends to retain him under contract.#5. Chris Jericho's return to WWE reportedly imminentSpeculation has intensified regarding Chris Jericho’s future, as reports suggest his AEW contract will expire later this year. Jericho has been with Tony Khan's promotion since its launch in 2019 and was the company’s first World Champion. His absence from programming in recent months has given rise to rumors of a possible WWE return.Dave Meltzer, speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Jericho’s contract is due to end in late 2025.&quot;His contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there’s certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE. I know from a WWE standpoint that there is [a] lot of talk there about Jericho. People speculating Royal Rumble,&quot; said Meltzer. It must be noted that no official confirmation regarding Jericho's move has been provided yet, and it remains a matter of speculation.