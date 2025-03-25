AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Saraya reveals scary reason for name change; Legend replaced under Triple H's reign; WWE to ignore big star for tryouts?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Triple H, Saraya, and more.

Saraya revealed the scary reason behind her changing her name. An AEW star is convinced that he was replaced as a WWE executive under Triple H's reign. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Saraya revealed the real scary reason behind her name change

Saraya has been on a long hiatus from AEW, being absent from the company since October 2024. Amidst her absence, she has now disclosed the startling reason behind her getting her name legally changed.

The former WWE star spoke in an interview with Sports Illustrated, detailing some scary instances where fans crossed a line in their interactions and showed up to her residence. She also revealed that a man once tried to get inside her house and that fans even camped outside her place.

Saraya had understood that her safety was at risk and decided to get her name changed legally as a safeguard measure.

“I’ve had so many fans come to my house. I had a guy that had no shoes on and a ripped shirt that was trying to get in my house. I’ve had people send stuff to me. People have camped outside my house before. So now I have to put everything under a different name. There’s no way I could have my name on my house,” she said.

#4. AEW star convinced he was replaced as an executive under Triple H's WWE reign

Jeff Jarrett made his exit from WWE during a time when the company was experiencing major hierarchy changes. He made his debut in AEW in November 2022 and has since been prominently featured on TV and in matches. He has also been appointed as the Director of Business Development in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Last Outlaw recently spoke about his exit from WWE in 2022 during a Q&A session over on his My World podcast. During that time, a regime change was occurring in WWE, with Triple H taking charge of the promotion. Jarrett would be replaced in his position as Senior Vice President of Live Events by Brian James aka Road Dogg.

He was asked if his departure from the Stamford-based promotion had anything to do with the regime change, to which Jarrett said:

"I mean, the short answer would be, it would have to be yes," said Jarret. "To be clear here, there is a funny story about this in that Brian, I can't say, took my position, but Brian was put in the exact same job I had. Best buds, him replacing me. I always kind of thought that was fascinating, but the optics obviously appear and more to be unfolded that I'm not aware of, I think, in the months and years to come...."

Double J would also clarify during this conversation that even though he wasn't as close to Triple H as Road Dogg, the two had a friendly working relationship.

#3. WWE is highly unlikely to bring in a major free agent for a "tryout"

Michael Oku is one of the most highly acclaimed British wrestlers on the independent circuit today and has been named as Will Ospreay's successor. He is currently the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion in RevPro.

Oku hasn't officially competed for AEW but competed for MJF's International Championship at RevPro Summer Sizzler 2024. The 31-year-old star has been linked to All Elite Wrestling but is primarily featured on the UK independent scene instead.

According to a report from Fightful, WWE is holding a tryout on March 30 during the European tour, but several sources have indicated that Michael Oku will not be invited despite his popularity and talent. It's unclear if this is due to his connections with AEW or his working in RevPro, which remains on friendly terms with Tony Khan & Co.

#2. Saraya revealed what Vince McMahon told her backstage just before she retired

Saraya made a name for herself working in WWE as Paige but had to retire during her time there after an unfortunate incident at a live event in 2017.

The English superstar would come out to announce her retirement following the in-ring injury on April 9, 2018, in an emotional segment on the RAW after WrestleMania 34. She recently spoke about the segment during an appearance on the Lightweights podcast.

The former Divas Champions recalled feeling devastated ahead of the emotional segment on RAW because things had been improving in the women's division. She then revealed that she was appreciative of Vince McMahon telling her to save her retirement announcement until the biggest RAW of the year.

#1. WWE veteran tells AEW stars to stop working with Jon Moxley for one major reason

Jon Moxley's viral but gruesome spot that saw him get suplexed on top of a board with spikes has been going viral ever since his Street Fight match against Cope. The brutal spot received heavy criticism from the veterans and fans.

Jim Cornette has now blasted the spot as well as he spoke on The Experience podcast and stated that AEW stars should refuse to work with Moxley so he can stop coming up with these spots.

The WWE veteran would even go on to call the AEW World Champion stupid for this stunt.

