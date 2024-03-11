AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Sasha Banks makes a serious accusation, WWE legend's departure confirmed, and more

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup!

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks in WWE) continues to fuel rumors of her return as Dynamite: Big Business fast approaches. Interestingly, she has made a serious accusation against the star who put her out of commission for the remainder of 2023.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan has let go of a former WWE personality. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) implies Willow Nightingale intentionally hurt her

Mercedes Moné injured her ankle against Willow Nightingale during the final of the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Championship last year.

The CEO described her freak accident as a "career-ending" injury.

Speaking on Kick Rocks Wrestling, The Blueprint accused Nightingale and the match referee of intentionally hurting her.

“Almost ten months now from a freak accident, or did Willow push me? Or did someone pay off that ref and made that top rope slippery?” she said.

The former WWE Superstar may have made that statement in Kayfabe to keep the rivalry between her and Willow Nightingale alive. Could the two women renew their feud on Dynamite: Big Business? Fans will have to tune into the show this Wednesday to find out.

#2. AEW reportedly fires Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly, who had been a part of the broadcast team on AEW Collision since its inception last year, is said to have been let go by the company.

The former WWE personality's release comes in the aftermath of his controversial remarks against fellow ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni on social media. For those unaware, Kelly accused Riccaboni of sabotaging his career. He also alleged that Ian Riccaboni "libeled" him.

Later, Kevin Kelly was removed from the roster page. His absence from Collision tapings all but confirmed his departure from the promotion. However, Kelly never officially confirmed his release as he said:

"It’s an internal matter. We are handling it within the organization."

#1. Has Matt Hardy bid goodbye to All Elite Wrestling?

Matt Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire this month, and there's no official word on the status of his new agreement.

Amidst his absence, one-half of the Hardy Boyz wrote the following on his social media handle:

"I want to say thank you to the fans. I appreciate you, especially the dieHARDY fans of Jeff and I that [sic] followed us to AEW. I’ll never forget how much love you showed me after I was injured at #AllOut 2020 on the next week’s #AEWDynamite."

Some fans have alleged that Matt has bid goodbye to the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to chart Hardy's next move.

Will Matt and Jeff Hardy fulfill their prophecy and capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships before riding off into the sunset? Only time will tell.

Should Matt Hardy leave All Elite Wrestling? Discuss in the comments section.

