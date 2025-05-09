AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan insulted, Paige rejected love angle with ex-WWE star, old Brock Lesnar victim to debut

Welcome along to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving major names like Ricochet, Saraya, Jon Moxley, and Brock Lesnar.
From controversial tweets to surprise debuts and rejected romantic angles, we've got plenty to unpack, so let's dive right in.
#5 Tony Khan Called a "Crackhead" in Deleted Tweet by WWE NXT Star
It's never a dull day when it comes to wrestlers on social media, as we got another moment that quickly became viral. WWE NXT Superstar Je'Von Evans took to X and called AEW President Tony Khan a “crackhead” before deleting his post.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
Evans' rant was in response to AEW star Ricochet, who claimed he could "easily squash" Evans. The comment struck a nerve, compelling Evans to not only take aim at Ricochet but also blast Khan and even drag WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels into the fray.
Ricochet’s comments may be part of his heel persona, but he’s been stirring the pot with barbs at stars like Rey Mysterio, and Penta and Evans didn’t hold back. The tweets have since been wiped, but the internet never forgets, no?
#4 Former WWE Hardcore Champion Eyes Top AEW Stars Post-Debut
In a surprise that got Detroit wrestling fans buzzing, Rhino made his AEW debut on the May 7 episode of Dynamite, squaring off against Nick Wayne for the ROH World TV Title. Though the match was brief, it was hard-hitting and symbolic for the veteran, who mentioned the historic Masonic Temple Theatre as a “dream venue” from his hometown.
On The Whip Show Podcast, the War Machine said that he wants to wrestle Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland (Cope), and Christian Cage. He praised all three for being “on top of their game”.
With over three decades of wrestling experience, the 49-year-old's presence in Tony Khan's promotion could mean more than just wrestling. In the future, it could spill over into a mentorship role or producer position behind the scenes.
#3 Saraya Turned Down Romantic Storyline With Fellow AEW Star
Former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently opened up on the Rulebreakers podcast about why she turned down a romantic angle that would have paired her on-screen with 41-year-old star 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard. At the time, Menard’s tag partner, Angelo Parker, was in a storyline romance with Ruby Soho, and Saraya was slated to become the third wheel.
However, Saraya turned it down, explaining that she had deliberately avoided romantic storylines throughout her career and wasn't comfortable starting one, especially since it would involve on-screen kissing while she was in a real-life relationship.
#2 Former WWE stars' AEW Exit Not Due to Overpowering Rumor
After a quiet departure from Tony Khan's promotion, former WWE NXT talent EJ Nduka became the subject of an intriguing online speculation. In one of the more bizarre wrestling rumors, it was suggested that the All Elite Wrestling stars didn’t want to face him because he might "physically overshadow" them in the ring.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that the Jacksonville-based promotion has refuted that notion.
Nduka, who was once compared to The Rock by his former boss, Triple H, had a solid run in ROH before his stint at the Jacksonville-based company ended. Nduka is widely known for his dominating stature and presence in the ring, and wrestling fans will be eager to know what comes next for him.
#1 Former WWE star's blockbuster AEW debut slated for Beach Break 2025
All Elite Wrestling fans were in for a surprise when Zach Gowen, the one-legged wrestler who famously battled Brock Lesnar in WWE, was present at ringside during Ricochet’s match on Collision. After his match ended, Ricochet attacked Gowen and even made off with his prosthetic leg.
In the aftermath, Tony Khan turned this viral moment into a major match announcement.
Taking to X, Khan confirmed Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen at AEW Beach Break 2025, set for May 14 in Chicago. The match is being billed as retribution for Zach amid Ricochet’s disrespectful assault.