  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Orange Cassidy
  • AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top name spotted with Sami Zayn, Congratulations to Ricochet, Update on Orange Cassidy

AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top name spotted with Sami Zayn, Congratulations to Ricochet, Update on Orange Cassidy

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:16 GMT
Sami Zayn (left) and Orange Cassidy (right) [ Images from AEW
Sami Zayn (left) and Orange Cassidy (right). [Images from WWE.com & AEW's IG]

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro wrestling stars, including Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Orange Cassidy, among others.

Ad

A top AEW star was recently spotted with Sami Zayn at a major sporting event. Meanwhile, Ricochet recently reached a major milestone in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans of Orange Cassidy will be happy after the latest update on the star's medical status. This and more, as we delve into the headline-making news coming out of All Elite Wrestling. Without further ado, let's jump in:

#4. Ricochet completes one year in AEW

Ricochet marked a major milestone in AEW by completing one year with the promotion on Aug 25. The former WWE star made his All Elite Wrestling debut on August 25, 2024, at All In: London, when he entered the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

At Forbidden Door Zero Hour this past weekend, The One and Only teamed up with Gates of Agony to defeat JetSpeed and Michael Oku in a trios bout. Later in the evening, Ricochet and GOA appeared during the World Tag Team Championship three-way match and cost The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin their title.

Ricochet explained afterward that the act was personal retribution, as Lashley and MVP had publicly rejected his request to join The Hurt Syndicate last year.

Ad

#3. Death Riders member PAC spotted with Sami Zayn

PAC has been absent from AEW TV since April 2025 due to injury-related issues and missed Forbidden Door for the same reason. However, The Death Riders member did manage to capture attention over the weekend.

The Newcastle-born wrestler was spotted attending an English Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United. He was seen alongside WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. The sighting drew major buzz online.

Ad
Ad

PAC has been out of action for several months, and in his absence, The Death Riders have allied with Gabe Kidd. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn is currently preparing to challenge Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship.

For those unaware, Sami and PAC share a long history, having had memorable matches during their time in NXT.

#2. Orange Cassidy reportedly nearing AEW return

Orange Cassidy is one of AEW’s most popular performers, but he has been out of action since March 2025. However, a new update has stated that he is close to making his long-awaited comeback. Cassidy tore his labrum during a four-way match on the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite against Ricochet, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis. Following the injury, the 41-year-old underwent surgery and has since been recovering.

Ad

According to Fightful, Cassidy has now been medically cleared to compete and is expected to return sooner rather than later. The report also mentioned that the former AEW International Champion will not miss the remainder of 2025, giving hope that fans will see him back in action in the near future.

This update could not have come at a more critical time, as top babyfaces Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are currently dealing with their respective injuries and are expected to be away from weekly programming for an indefinite period.

Ad

#1. Jake Hager drops the F-bomb on Tony Khan

Former AEW star Jake Hager recently spoke about his frustrations with the Jacksonville-based company's leadership. Hager officially retired from professional wrestling earlier this month after a 19-year career, which included nearly five years in the Tony Khan-led company.

Interestingly, Hager left the company in May 2024 without ever capturing a singles championship, opting against re-signing a new deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the erstwhile Jack Swagger brutally criticized Tony Khan, accusing the All Elite Wrestling CEO of mishandling contract negotiations after Hager’s first deal with the company expired.

He said:

“It was right after the second Blood and Guts in Vegas with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro. My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should, too: 'F**k Tony Khan!"' [H/T: Ringside News]

As of today, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is focused on his trucking and logistics business.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications