AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top name spotted with Sami Zayn, Congratulations to Ricochet, Update on Orange Cassidy

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro wrestling stars, including Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Orange Cassidy, among others.A top AEW star was recently spotted with Sami Zayn at a major sporting event. Meanwhile, Ricochet recently reached a major milestone in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans of Orange Cassidy will be happy after the latest update on the star's medical status. This and more, as we delve into the headline-making news coming out of All Elite Wrestling. Without further ado, let's jump in:#4. Ricochet completes one year in AEWRicochet marked a major milestone in AEW by completing one year with the promotion on Aug 25. The former WWE star made his All Elite Wrestling debut on August 25, 2024, at All In: London, when he entered the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match.At Forbidden Door Zero Hour this past weekend, The One and Only teamed up with Gates of Agony to defeat JetSpeed and Michael Oku in a trios bout. Later in the evening, Ricochet and GOA appeared during the World Tag Team Championship three-way match and cost The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin their title. Ricochet explained afterward that the act was personal retribution, as Lashley and MVP had publicly rejected his request to join The Hurt Syndicate last year.#3. Death Riders member PAC spotted with Sami ZaynPAC has been absent from AEW TV since April 2025 due to injury-related issues and missed Forbidden Door for the same reason. However, The Death Riders member did manage to capture attention over the weekend. The Newcastle-born wrestler was spotted attending an English Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United. He was seen alongside WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. The sighting drew major buzz online.PAC has been out of action for several months, and in his absence, The Death Riders have allied with Gabe Kidd. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn is currently preparing to challenge Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship. For those unaware, Sami and PAC share a long history, having had memorable matches during their time in NXT.#2. Orange Cassidy reportedly nearing AEW returnOrange Cassidy is one of AEW’s most popular performers, but he has been out of action since March 2025. However, a new update has stated that he is close to making his long-awaited comeback. Cassidy tore his labrum during a four-way match on the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite against Ricochet, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis. Following the injury, the 41-year-old underwent surgery and has since been recovering.According to Fightful, Cassidy has now been medically cleared to compete and is expected to return sooner rather than later. The report also mentioned that the former AEW International Champion will not miss the remainder of 2025, giving hope that fans will see him back in action in the near future. This update could not have come at a more critical time, as top babyfaces Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are currently dealing with their respective injuries and are expected to be away from weekly programming for an indefinite period.#1. Jake Hager drops the F-bomb on Tony KhanFormer AEW star Jake Hager recently spoke about his frustrations with the Jacksonville-based company's leadership. Hager officially retired from professional wrestling earlier this month after a 19-year career, which included nearly five years in the Tony Khan-led company. Interestingly, Hager left the company in May 2024 without ever capturing a singles championship, opting against re-signing a new deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion.Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the erstwhile Jack Swagger brutally criticized Tony Khan, accusing the All Elite Wrestling CEO of mishandling contract negotiations after Hager’s first deal with the company expired.He said:“It was right after the second Blood and Guts in Vegas with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro. My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should, too: 'F**k Tony Khan!&quot;' [H/T: Ringside News]As of today, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is focused on his trucking and logistics business.