AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top WWE target signed, 49-year-old legend debuts, Does a former champion hate Triple H? Jon Moxley warned

There's been a whirlwind in All Elite Wrestling as we welcome you to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today's edition involves top stars of the industry like Jon Moxley and Triple H.

From grudge matches to long-awaited comebacks and high-profile debuts, the roundup includes stories about emotional returns to bold social media digs. So, without further ado, here’s what’s buzzing in the All Elite Wrestling universe:

#5 AEW star goes off on Jon Moxley

A top AEW star has reignited tensions with World Champion Jon Moxley, and he did not mince his words. In a candid interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, Powerhouse Hobbs said, “I don’t forgive, I don’t forget,” pointing to their World Championship bout and reminding everyone that Moxley “had to cheat” to win.

Hobbs didn’t stop there, warning The Purveyor of Violence to watch his back because he felt the score was far from settled. The former TNT Champion has been positioned as one of the most powerful stars in the Tony Khan-led promotion so far. Whether he gets his revenge on Moxley or fades into the background might depend on how the Tony Khan-led promotion books Hobbs.

#4 Major AEW star reveals true feelings about Triple H; takes shot at WWE

Will Ospreay has become a household name due to his stellar in-ring work. However, The Aerial Assassin has always been known for being unapologetically real in his interviews, and his latest comments are testament to the same.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Ospreay made it clear that he respected WWE and Triple H, but at the same time, he was not pulling any punches. He said, “On my worst day, I’m better than a lot of the guys in-ring from the WWE side,” backing AEW’s depth in talent when it comes to in-ring quality.

Ospreay did give props to WWE’s strengths, particularly in the promo department, highlighting the remarkable skills of names like CM Punk and Roman Reigns. However, the former International Champion made it clear he believed the Jacksonville-based promotion wins once the bell rings.

#3 Popular star finally cleared; reportedly set to return to AEW after six months

AEW fans received some good news on the injury front with Juice Robinson reportedly nearing a comeback after suffering a broken fibula last year. He got hurt in his match against Will Ospreay during the Continental Classic.

Although he has been physically ready for nearly a month, the former NJPW and WWE standout is still awaiting medical clearance, according to a report by Fightful Select. Once the green light comes through, fans can expect Juice’s return to significantly shake up the mid-card scene and beyond.

#2 Tony Khan reportedly signs 32-year-old star to AEW; debut imminent

A former standout from STARDOM is now reportedly All Elite. Thekla, also known as The Toxic Spider, has officially signed with AEW after ending her run with STARDOM earlier this year. The 32-year-old Austrian star has made waves in both Japan and Europe, blending hard-hitting offense with a distinct look that has turned heads globally.

Reports also suggest that WWE had been eyeing Thekla for some time, but the Tony Khan-led promotion has secured the deal. Her debut is said to be imminent, and with rumblings of Mariah May possibly exiting the company, Thekla may be stepping into a key role in the women’s division sooner rather than later.

#1 Five-time WWE champion makes blockbuster AEW debut

This week's Dynamite delivered a rare, electric moment that left fans in awe. Earlier on the show, commentator Tony Schiavone announced that Nick Wayne would face a mystery opponent, and that opponent was revealed to be none other than The Man Beast Rhino, who made a surprise debut.

A multi-time champion across ECW, TNA, and WWE, Rhino’s return to the mainstream with the Tony Khan-led promotion was announced a few days ago. However, the suddenness of it added to the moment and was met with a huge ovation from the crowd.

The match in itself was short-lived. Christian Cage attempted to interfere, and Wayne turned the tide. He sealed the win using Cage’s own finisher, the Killswitch.

