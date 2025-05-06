AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Two major stars depart; Becky Lynch takes personal shots at Mercedes Moné; Sad update on Saraya (fka Paige)

Welcome along to another rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we look at news involving top stars like Becky Lynch, Samoa Joe & Saraya, to name a few.

From heartbreaking personal news to bold statements in podcasts and some big exits from the promotion, there’s plenty for us to look into, so let's dive in.

#5. Ex-AEW star Saraya shares a heartbreaking update

Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) left AEW a couple of months ago upon her contract expiring and her interest in pursuing other ventures. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently shared a deeply personal update on her social media, leaving the wrestling world emotional.

Saraya shared an update on her dog, Lobster, on Instagram, and while she did clarify that Lobster is alive, she revealed he’s been diagnosed with a serious condition and “has a limited time.” She wrote:

“Last pic was confusing for everyone. Lobster hasn't passed but he does have a limited time. He’s my complete world and I’m gonna try and prove the vets wrong. He’s the love of my life and my heart hurts immensely. Send all the positive thoughts to my sweet boy please, he’s the toughest baby who is fighting incredibly hard.”

Calling him the "love of her life," The Anti-Diva said she’s doing everything to keep him going and is hoping to "prove the vets wrong". She asked fans for good vibes as Lobster continues to fight.

#4. Former champion and top AEW star is glad he didn't sign with WWE

A bold claim was made by a top AEW star today, and that star is none other than Matthew Jackson. Part of one of the most lauded tag-teams in the history of wrestling, The Young Bucks, Mathew reflected on a major career decision during a recent live Q&A.

A former three-time AEW Tag Team Champion with his brother Nicholas, Matthew, candidly said that he’s proud of choosing AEW over WWE back when offers were on the table. Instead of going the conventional route, Jackson, along with Cody Rhodes & Kenny Omega, among others, helped create something of their own, a choice he remains proud of. Jackson added that he has no regrets and believes the Jacksonville-based promotion will still be thriving “long after I’m gone.”

#3. Wrestling veteran against adding released WWE star to AEW's top faction

Following her WWE release earlier this week, Shayna Baszler’s name has been doing the rounds and has been floated around as a possible addition to AEW. The speculations were around adding her to Samoa Joe's faction, The Opps, to counter Marina Shafir of The Death Riders.

However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is not a fan of this idea. On his podcast, he bluntly responded with a “Good God no,” and called the idea unnecessary and forced, urging Tony Khan to not pull the trigger on this angle. While his co-host Brian argued that it would make sense given their MMA history, Cornette made it clear that he’d rather see the storyline go in any other direction.

#2. Two stars suddenly leave AEW; removed from roster page - Reports

In a quiet but intriguing move, two AEW stars left the company. The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch are no longer with Tony Khan's promotion. Their profiles have been scrubbed from the official roster page, which has led to speculations of a full-blown departure.

While the duo didn’t get any notable time on TV, they made a name for themselves in ROH and occasionally appeared on Collision, aligning with legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Their departure opens up several possibilities, one including a rumored WWE run. A stint in NXT’s tag team division, in particular, could be an ideal way to establish them in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Becky Lynch takes a personal shot at Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

The Man, Becky Lynch, is truly back and making headlines again. She recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 as Lyra Valkyria's partner, replacing the injured Bailey. The duo went on to win the Women's Tag Titles before dropping them back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following episode of RAW, after which she attacked her partner Lyra, turning heel.

This week's RAW saw Lynch being confronted and taken out by Lyra. However, this didn't stop her from having the final say. On WWE’s RAW Recap podcast, The Man took personal digs at Bailey and former colleague Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

She said that Bayley doesn’t grasp the competitive edge required in WWE anymore and poked fun at the All Elite Wrestling stars' pricey new texting service, even claiming that Bayley’s probably paying "$100 a month to hear from her bestie."

