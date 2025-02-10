AEW News & Rumor Roundup: WWE legend refuses to wrestle Cody Rhodes; Next Brock Lesnar revealed; WrestleMania weekend tradition canceled?

Welcome to the February 10, 2025, edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we'll cover some trending AEW topics, such as a WWE legend refusing to wrestle Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan planning to cancel a tradition during WrestleMania weekend.

We'll also talk about AEW introducing the next Brock Lesnar and more. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5. Dustin Rhodes refuses to fight Cody Rhodes again

Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes are real-life brothers and sons of the late legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes. The brothers faced each other at the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in 2019.

The Natural recently had an interview on the Busted Open podcast. The WWE legend was asked if he'd get back in the ring against The American Nightmare one more time, and he replied with a no.

"A lot of people have asked me that, and not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already. We had our really good match together. I can’t and would not try to duplicate that or even try to better that. I don’t want to mess with that at all. And Cody has moved on and transcended me in this business and is doing such a fantastic job," he said.

#4. Megan Bayne replicates Brock Lesnar's finisher

Megan Bayne is the newest addition to Tony Khan's roster. On the latest edition of Collision, she attacked Thunder Rosa after The Unstoppable picked up a win over Penelope Ford in a singles match.

Megan showcased her sheer strength when she picked up Rosa with ease, eventually making a strong impression with the F-5.

The F-5 is a famous wrestling finisher move that is associated with former WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar.

#3. Tony Khan might cancel an event that is traditionally held during WrestleMania weekend

The ROH Supercard has been held around WrestleMania weekend for a long time. But Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that Tony Khan wanted to change this tradition when he acquired the company in 2022.

In a recent Q&A on Fighftul Select, Sapp revealed that the AEW President might implement the plan this year and not schedule the ROH Supercard during WrestleMania weekend.

#2. Wrestling veteran is not interested in Jon Moxley's potential next title defense

Jon Moxley is expected to defend his AEW World Championship against Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) at Revolution 2025. The Rated-R Superstar has been feuding with The Death Riders since his return and recently challenged The Ace of AEW for the title. While Moxley has yet to accept the challenge, he seems set to defend his gold against Cope next month.

Meanwhile, on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter didn't seem interested in the potential bout.

"Well, they've got Adam Copeland, formerly Edge, looking to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and I don't feel that match yet," Apter said.

#1. Toni Storm reunites with Luther on AEW Collision

Toni Storm took a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion following her defeat to Mariah May at All In last year. However, she returned to action after nearly four months last December in her rookie Rockstar persona.

This past Saturday on Collision, The Woman From Hell squashed Shay KarMichael (who she dressed up as Toni) and then beat her afterward. Soon after her win, Luther showed up, shocking The Glamour. Later, Storm replaced her lookalike and attacked May, but the reigning AEW Women's World Champion escaped. ''Timeless'' Toni Storm and Luther then reunited on the show after nearly six months.

