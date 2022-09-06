5 AEW stars who could possibly request their release after Malakai Black

AEW has been seen as a creative haven for quite some time, but over the past few months, perceptions have rapidly begun changing. Following Cody Rhodes' shocking exit and WWE return, fans have wondered if things are not as peachy as we've been led to believe.

Malakai Black recently requested his release from AEW, but despite the rumors, it's largely believed that the star's mental health was the driving factor and that he wanted to retire. But with all the drama surrounding CM Punk and The Elite, could other stars decide to jump ship before things get worse?

Continue reading as we list 5 AEW stars who might just request their releases after Malakai Black.

#5. The Redeemer, Miro, was rumored to not be too happy with the direction of his character in AEW

Miro, during his All Out entrance.

Miro first made his AEW debut back in September, 2020, and quickly aligned himself with Kip Sabian. The star first had a very different gimmick, going by "The Best Man" which played on him both being the best at what he did as well as Sabian's Best Man at his wedding.

Soon, however, Miro would break out of this shell and repackage himself as The Redeemer. He then quickly captured the TNT Championship and went on to become one of the most celebrated holders of the title. Unfortunately, since then, Miro has had very little screen time and has seemingly taken a couple of steps back.

While rumors of him recently asking for his release have been killed, Miro - as The Redeemer - might just have the best chance outside of AEW if he requested his release.

#4. Could Thunder Rosa call it quits after Tony Khan recently threw her under the bus?

Thunder Rosa had one of the most anticipated journeys to the top of the Women's Division this year. Despite beating Britt Baker during their 2021 clash, Baker ended up gaining far more popularity while La Mera Mera had to sit back instead. Due to this, when the two finally clashed and Thunder Rosa walked away as champion, fans expected a monster run.

Unfortunately, the AEW Women's Champion has had a largely unsuccessful run with the title. Fans have often criticized her booking, even pointing out how little screen time she gets. After her recent injury announcement, fans were even more shocked when she had mere seconds to set the record straight.

During a media call, Tony Khan was asked about the discrepancy between her announcement and CM Punk's. The AEW President then noted that Punk was a bigger star and that there was more time to prepare. Due to this and her run in general, Thunder Rosa might just decide that she can do more outside of AEW.

#3. Fans have been clamoring for Brian Cage to part ways with All Elite Wrestling for months

The Machine during his run with the FTW Championship.

Brian Cage was once one of the most dominant stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. The Machine was initially the star of Team Taz and was the center of many of the faction's feuds. Cage was also the first wrestler to lay out the legendary Sting after his debut, and was booked as a monster in the promotion.

Unfortunately, this quickly changed after he lost the FTW Championship and was expelled from Team Taz. To date, Cage's final AEW match was all the way back in October 2021, nearly a year ago. Due to this, fans have been clamoring for him to leave the promotion and debut in WWE.

#2. Andrade El Idolo could still make it big upon returning to WWE

Andrade El Idolo had one of the most uneven debuts when the promotion used the much-hated Vickie Guerrero to introduce him to the crowd. Regardless of his initial introduction, Andrade quickly won over the fans and established himself as a major player in AEW, resulting in many hoping he'd rise straight to the top.

Unfortunately, Andrade has achieved very little in the promotion, always taking a loss during some of his biggest matches. Fan speculation also went wild when the star liked a Tweet suggesting he was underutilized. Andrade then seemingly addressed and shut down the rumors afterward.

Despite this, fans are still clamoring for him to jump from AEW back to WWE. Could the former US Champion heed this response and reunite with his real-life wife, Charlotte, in WWE?

#1. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) might just have reached the breaking point

The Elite once consisted of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page.

The Elite established All Elite Wrestling alongside Tony Khan, and all besides Hangman Page were instated as Executive Vice-Presidents and given a measure of creative control. Some time before Cody Rhodes' departure, all the EVP's had their control drastically reduced, which some have speculated was one of the reasons why The American Nightmare left AEW.

In light of CM Punk's comments surrounding them as well as their recent physical altercation with the Champion, some have speculated that Omega, Page, and The Young Bucks might just leave. Tensions have seemingly been very high, and if the four don't get their way, could they decide to abandon the ship instead?

