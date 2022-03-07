6 WWE legends who currently work at AEW and 1 who used to

AEW has a number of WWE legends who have contributed to the rise of the young company. Whether it's managing younger talents, working backstage or wrestling part-time themselves, these former WWE superstars have still managed to remain relevant throughout their run in Tony Khan's promotion.

These All Elite talents have carved their legacies elsewhere, whether in WWE, WCW or IMPACT, and are now sharing their knowledge and experience with the next generation of wrestlers.

Here are five WWE legends who are currently employed by All Elite Wrestling and one who used to be.

#7. Chavo Guerrero initially allied with Andrade in AEW

WWE legend Chavo Guerrero Jr. made his AEW debut in the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite and was immediately paired with Mexican wrestler Andrade El Idolo.

It seemed like a promising alliance, but the duo didn't get a chance to make a prolonged impact. Chavo soon requested to be written off on television to work as the wrestling coordinator on NBC's "Young Rock."

While fans haven't seen Guerrero since last year, his name recently made headlines. Fans discovered that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was no longer listed on the roster page of AEW's website. Chavo tweeted that he was unaware of the development:

"That’s news to me! I guess having @TonyKhan telling me to go film Young Rock Season 2, & my job will be waiting for me when I’m done, didn’t mean much."

While it appears that he is no longer with the company, it would be disappointing if All Elite Wrestling doesn't bring Chavo back into the fold at some point down the road.

#6. Former WWE legend Paul Wight signed to be a commentator with AEW

No more BS with Paul Wight

WWE legend Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, signed with All Elite Wrestling in early 2021 after almost two decades with Vince McMahon's company.

It is a lucrative multi-year deal, but Wight has mostly been used in non-wrestling roles. He has served as a commentator on the weekly YouTube show Dark: Elevation, which mostly highlights up-and-coming talents.

Wight has wrestled only one match in Tony Khan's promotion thus far: a quick affair with QT Marshall at All Out last year. It remains to be seen if Big Show will step foot in the ring once more. For now, it seems he is content to contribute from the commentary table.

#5. Legendary announcer Jim Ross is the head of the AEW commentary team

Legendary commentator Jim Ross joined AEW in 2019

Jim Ross' voice has been the soundtrack to some of the biggest moments in WWE history. He was the voice of the Attitude Era and also played a big role in signing some of the company's biggest talents during his time as an Executive of Talent Relations. Ross remained with WWE in a limited capacity until 2019.

The legendary commentator then joined All Elite Wrestling and has worked alongside broadcast colleagues Tony Schiavone and Excalibur ever since.

Even at 70 years old, good ole' JR still sounds as passionate and enthusiastic as ever, lending his voice to a new generation of wrestling talent coming through Tony Khan's company.

#4. Mark Henry has multiple duties in AEW as a coach, commentator, and backstage interviewer

Mark Henry has mainly appeared on AEW Rampage.

Mark Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer who has had an outstanding 25-year-long career. Apart from being the world's strongest man, he is also a former World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, and European Champion.

It seemed like Henry would stay with Vince McMahon for the entirety of his career. However, he moved to AEW in 2021, taking the role of commentator and backstage interviewer on Rampage. He's also working behind the scenes as a coach.

Henry could make a one-off appearance in the ring if given the right opponent. Fans would love to see a battle of behemoths between Mark Henry and Keith Lee down the road.

#3. Dustin Rhodes is a veteran who mentors younger stars in AEW

Dustin Rhodes acts as a backstage mentor for the younger AEW talents

Dustin Rhodes is best known for his run in WWE as the Bizarre One, Goldust. The son of the late Dusty Rhodes is an accomplished performer in his own right and is still in excellent shape as he enters his 50s.

Rhodes initially joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2019, facing his brother Cody at Double or Nothing in a bloody, critically-acclaimed bout. Since then, he has become a backstage producer while coaching and mentoring young talent. He also wrestles occasionally as part of the Nightmare Family.

When his brother Cody announced that he would be departing the company, many wondered about Dustin's fate as well. However, The Natural soon clarified that he's still very much an AEW employee, writing on Twitter:

"No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW"

Now acting as one of the veteran faces for the company, Dustin will continue to be a valuable asset to the All Elite locker room.

#2. Billy Gunn is a backstage producer and occasional wrestler in AEW

Billy Gunn frequently wrestles together with his sons from the Gunn Club

Billy Gunn might be 58, but he maintains an impressive physique and can still fight in the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer currently wrestles alongside his two sons as part of The Gunn Club while working as an agent backstage. During an episode of Highspots Wrestling Network’s ‘Virtual Gimmick Table,’ Gunn revealed his pride in sharing the ring with his two boys:

"Yeah, this goes up there with anything I’ve done. It out-trumps everything. I mean, when you get to start with them or they get to start with me or however that wording goes, and watch them get better and better every time they get in the ring and be around that and have some influence over that is amazing," said Gunn.

Gunn also seemed open to winding down his career in All Elite Wrestling:

"That’s probably — like I can retire now and be — not that I wouldn’t have been before but now I’m — there’s nothing else I need to do in this business, because that is the ultimate. If you get to work with your kids in a profession that [you] love to do, then that’s it, it’s over, it’s done," Gunn added.

Regardless, Billy Gunn is someone who has done it all in this business and should be able to decide how he chooses to close the book on his fantastic career.

#1. Chris Jericho is a main event attraction in AEW

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Chris Jericho Believes An NJPW/AEW Supershow Will Be Possible Once Japan Opens Up More bit.ly/3vuyyAQ Chris Jericho Believes An NJPW/AEW Supershow Will Be Possible Once Japan Opens Up More bit.ly/3vuyyAQ https://t.co/4fgTqd4QkJ

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever set foot in WWE and AEW. When the company first started, he was one of Tony Khan's marquee signings and was instrumental in their meteoric rise.

As the inaugural All Elite Wrestling World Champion, he has brought lapsed fans back to watch wrestling. He also helped elevate young talents like Sammy Guevara, MJF, and Orange Cassidy by putting them over.

Le Champion has created history and left a legacy in every company he's been a part of. It remains to be seen what Jericho does next in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

