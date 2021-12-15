5 booking mistakes AEW should steer clear from at Winter is Coming - Title changes, debuts

Another year of wrestling is coming to a close as AEW: Winter is Coming returns. The previous Winter is Coming show last year established the groundwork for central plots we have seen unfold in the past year.

This year looks to be no different, with a former WrestleMania main eventer challenging for the AEW World title, a hot prospect looking to earn his first accolade, a rubber match to an intense feud between former women's champions, and as always the looming possibility of free agents rearing their heads.

AEW has thus far confirmed Hikaru Shida vs Serena Deeb III, Wardlow vs Matt Sydal, MJF vs Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, with plenty more unannounced yet imminent.

Naturally, with such a stacked card comes questions and concerns from fans, with shows like these serving to establish the front-runners heading into 2022.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at five things that must not happen at AEW Winter is Coming, and explore why these mistakes should be avoided.

#5 Hikaru Shida should not lose to Serena Deeb at AEW Winter is Coming

Serena @SerenaDeeb

Let this be your lesson, Shida.

We ain’t even close to being even.



@AEW Eye for an eye.Let this be your lesson, Shida.We ain’t even close to being even. Eye for an eye.Let this be your lesson, Shida.We ain’t even close to being even.@AEW https://t.co/VaOIqbqMau

The feud between former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb is the first major involvement the latter has had since returning from her injury. However, this does not mean that she should take the 'W' at Winter is Coming.

So far, their feud has served well to keep Shida out of the title picture she is destined to be in. Meanwhile, AEW establishes the remainder of the field of contention for the AEW Women's World and TBS Championship titles. And their feud has also worked well to establish the legitimacy of the Women of a Thousand Holds on the AEW roster following her absence.

But as AEW draws nearer to crowning a TBS Champion, Hikaru Shida should be in pole position to challenge for either of the titles, especially if Jade Cargill or Nyla Rose inaugurate the TBS title.

Shida is arguably the top women's babyface in AEW and would serve as a fantastic first feud for either of Nyla Rose or Jade Cargill if they were to win the title, with an in-ring work rate and legitimacy capable of cementing their reign. On the other hand, now could be the time for a Shida-Baker rematch for the title.

Serena Deeb - even in defeat - can find feuds with the likes of Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander or Tay Conti, and feel unharmed in the process. Whichever the case, Hikaru Shida is the right person to walk out of AEW Winter is Coming with another notch on her record.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman