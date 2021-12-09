5 opponents AEW champion Hangman Page should face in 2022

AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page has been reigning over the company for close to a month ever since he won the title from former tag team partner and Elite stablemate Kenny Omega.

While his championship run is only in its infancy, he already has a title defense slotted in for next week on Winter Is Coming against a newly-minted heel in Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon is of course one of the best in the business and with his current villainous attitude, he could very well put Page's reign in jeopardy. However, it is clear that the company is putting their support behind the Anxious Millennial Cowboy after paying off his multi-year rivalry with Omega, therefore it is too early to take the belt off of him.

So in a scenario where Hangman Page survives the challenge of Bryan Danielson, who should step up next to face the champion going into the new year? Here are 5 possible opponents for Page's AEW world title in 2022.

#5 AEW's Redeemer Miro

Miro has been on the warpath since losing his TNT Championship back in September to Sammy Guevara. He was a last-minute replacement in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Jon Moxley and made it all the way to the finals was defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear.

Despite suffering two highly low-profile losses, Miro was by and large indestructible in 2021. He rebounded well from a botched debut back in 2020 where he was saddled with a best man gimmick that was - truth be told - dead on arrival. He barely lost and looked dominant most of the time.

Even when he was defeated by Guevara and Danielson, he was the aggresor in those matches. He has one of the best win-loss records in the company and in defeat, Miro has looked even more dangerous.

His promos have remained excellent as he pivoted from God's Favorite Champion to God's Forsaken Champion.

Miro is biding his time like a caged animal, waiting to unleash fury on his unsuspecting victims. Adam Page would be wise to look over his shoulder. While the top of the card is stacked right now, look to Miro to make an impact in the new year.

Edited by Ryan K Boman