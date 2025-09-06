AJ Lee’s WWE return has caused a huge problem for Tony Khan

AJ Lee has just made her return to WWE after being gone from the company for over a decade. The former Divas Champion is an all likelihood going to make her in-ring comeback at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Wrestlepalooza 2025, where she may team up with her husband, former multi-time World Champion CM Punk, to take on his arch-nemesis and his wife. Lee's WWE return still has fans buzzing on social media. If she is booked on the card for Wrestlepalooza, the event would boast even more star-power than it already has, seeing how it is set to feature top names like Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The show will also be running against AEW All Out 2025, which could pose a major problem for Tony Khan. How AJ Lee's WWE return came aboutAt the end of last month at Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Jey Uso, LA Knight and CM Punk. The Visionary picked up the win by delivering a stomp on The Best in the World, but not before a disguised Becky Lynch had interfered in the bout and rocked Punk with a low-blow, costing the latter the matchup.Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, the Straight-Edge Superstar had a fiery confrontation with The Man over her actions on behalf of Rollins. After the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion peppered Punk with a flurry of demeaning slaps, the latter responded by promising Lynch that she would regret putting her hands on him. This Friday on Smackdown, Punk once again confronted Big Time Becks and Rollins. This time, however, Lynch's assault on The Second City Saint led to AJ Lee making her blockbuster return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. She ended up getting physical with Becky, and it seems that a mixed tag match pitting her and Punk against Lynch and Rollins could be on the card for Wrestlepalooza. AJ Lee's return on Smackdown [Image Credits: World Wrestling Entertainment on X]WWE Wrestlepalooza was set to run against AEW All OutWorld Wrestling Entertainment has engaged in some heavy counter-programming against AEW, its primary rival promotion at present, over the past few months. The company scheduled a number of its shows - Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Evolution 2 and NXT's The Great American Bash - during the same weekend as AEW's major stadium PPV, All In : Texas, this past July. The Jacksonville-based company's next major event, All Out 2025, was set to go head-to-head against Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20, according to reports. WWE has already announced two matches for Wrestlepalooza - a Women's World Title bout between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer, and a singles showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. More top acts are also likely to be featured on the card, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and AJ Lee. In fact, if the Triple H-led company does plan to further intensify competition against AEW, then it could very well book the former Divas Champion's in-ring return in the promotion for its upcoming pay-per-view. AJ Lee's return might affect AEW All Out interestJust some time ago, it was reported that All Elite Wrestling had shifted its starting time for All Out to 3pm ET as a potential response to WWE counterprogramming their pay-per-view with Wrestlepalooza. Now, AJ Lee's long-anticipated return has no doubt considerably boosted audience interest in the Stamford-based company's upcoming show, where they may be expecting the 38-year-old to perform. Tony Khan has already announced three matches for All Out : Toronto, featuring such top stars as The Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony, Mercedes Mone, Riho, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage and FTR. It remains to be seen what else he may be planning to make the event a must-watch and how he continues to build his product going against WWE's competition.