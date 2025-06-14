AJ Styles to leave WWE and join AEW; 51-year-old megastar to retire? 3 Wild predictions for All Elite Wrestling in 2026

Over the past six months, AEW has presented a number of acclaimed and well-received pay-per-views and television programs. With half of 2025 in the rearview mirror, the Tony Khan-led promotion is now looking toward its upcoming TV special, Grand Slam Mexico, and toward its imminent showpiece event, All In: Texas, slated for next month.

Having secured a new profitable media rights deal, All Elite Wrestling is seemingly poised to continue its growth as a major North American wrestling company. Although 2026 is several months away, let us look into three interesting things that can potentially happen in the promotion next year:

#3. AEW could become "Phenomenal," as AJ Styles might turn All Elite

AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe when he debuted for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Since then, The Phenomenal One has emerged as one of the company's most respected and decorated performers, with multiple mid-card and world championships to his name. He has locked horns with top stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre, and holds the distinction of having battled The Undertaker in The Phenom's last match at WrestleMania 36.

Trending

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Recent reports indicate that Styles will continue to be a part of WWE programming moving forward despite rumors surrounding his contract and the likely time of its expiry. Although many expect the iconic wrestler to stay with the promotion, he may shock the world again by crossing over to AEW in 2026, provided he becomes a free agent and is offered a satisfactory deal by Tony Khan.

Expand Tweet

Many possible reasons could motivate Styles to jump ship, such as superior financial compensation, better schedules, greater creative freedom, and the opportunity to revisit his old stomping grounds, ROH and NJPW. Furthermore, signing with AEW would allow the veteran to take part in dream matches against stars such as Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay before putting a bow on his in-ring career.

#2. Adam Copeland may retire from in-ring competition

Adam Copeland was another pro wrestling legend who many believed would end up being a "WWE-lifer," considering his legendary tenure in the company. However, the star formerly known as Edge stunned fans at WrestleDream 2023 by making his AEW debut. Since then, the WWE Hall of Famer has competed against up-and-comers like Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia, top names like Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley, and fellow legends like Minoru Suzuki and his tag-partner-turned-nemesis, Christian Cage.

The Rated-R Superstar has been away from action since the 2025 AEW Dynasty PPV, where he was betrayed and ambushed by his then-allies Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The 51-year-old megastar lost months of his career after fracturing his tibia at last year's Double or Nothing.

Moreover, in an interview this past April, Cope revealed that he might retire following the end of his current contract. However, considering the toll his career has taken on his body, as per his own admission, the former TNT Champion could decide to hang up his boots as soon as next year.

Expand Tweet

All Elite Wrestling executed an excellent retirement run for another wrestling icon, Sting, who competed in his final match at last year's Revolution pay-per-view. The promotion could organize a similarly grand farewell for Cope, who could retire in 2026 after reuniting and teaming up with Christian one more time.

#1. Bryan Danielson may make his in-ring return

Although his run in AEW has been brief, Bryan Danielson's stint in the Jacksonville-based company arguably rivals his prior star-making career in WWE. The American Dragon has been missing from programming since he was dethroned as AEW World Champion by Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024 and was afterwards destroyed by his former Blackpool Combat Club stablemates.

Bryan's incredible in-ring output throughout his final year as a full-time performer speaks for itself. However, fans of the former world champion have expressed some disappointment with how his wrestling career came to an end at the hands of The One True King of All Elite Wrestling. This has led to conjecture as to whether the technical master is likely to return to the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

In recent interviews, Danielson has frankly discussed the damages sustained by his neck over the years and has clarified that he is not cleared to wrestle anytime soon. However, earlier this year, he stated that the odds of his return were split 50/50. If his neck heals and recovers adequately through stem-cell treatment or surgery, Danielson could potentially make his much-anticipated comeback in 2026 for one final match or program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!