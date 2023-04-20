Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: WWE Hall of Famer returns, Christian Cage teases next opponent, heel turn in works?

AEW Dynamite has been on a hot streak in recent weeks, which is why the latest installment of the Wednesday night show felt somewhat of a disappointment. Unable to live up to the standards of weeks prior, this week's show felt a bit like a dud.

However, there were some interesting moments and tangible takeaways from this week's Dynamite that Tony Khan could look to build on in the future. Additionally, the Pittsburgh crowd helped boost the show by being fully engaged in moments that may not have translated as well on television.

Now that this show is behind us, we can dive into some of the highs and lows of the event. Here are the best and worst moments of this week's Dynamite.

#6. Worst: The TNT Championship hot potato cycle continues

At one stage, AEW's TNT Championship served as an exciting storytelling device. However, it seems as though the title has been used more recently as nothing more than an ornament for whoever holds it.

Quickly passing the belt between different contenders has done very little to raise the prestige of the championship or elevate the talent holding it.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Wardlow entered his third reign with the belt by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs, who held the little over a month.

While this could lead to Wardlow finally getting the push fans believe he deserves, it feels as though Tony Khan is booking this division on auto-pilot, making it increasingly difficult to get invested in the title that used to be so popular.

Hopefully, with Arn Anderson by his side, Wardlow can bring the championship back to the level of prominence it enjoyed under Cody Rhodes, Brodie Lee, and Miro. Additionally, Christian Cage appeared with Luchasaurus after Wardlow's win, teasing the next direction for the mid-card belt.

#5. Best: Chris Jericho outsmarts Adam Cole

Chris Jericho's position in AEW has been a hotly debated topic in the wrestling world. Although The Ocho is still one of the company's most recognizable faces, many fans have grown tired of the veteran's shtick and overplayed storylines. Much of that boils down to Jericho simply not coming across as the star he once was.

However, on this week's AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole did a good job of highlighting the Demo God as a legend in the business. This is why the brawl that ensued after their verbal back and forth had an extra sense of gravity behind it.

The best part of this segment involved Chris Jericho outsmarting his latest rival by handcuffing Cole to the ropes and making him watch on as his real-life partner, Britt Baker, viciously attacked by The Outcasts. The emotional encounter was well-received by the live crowd and helped drive this storyline forward.

#4. Worst: Shawn Spears joins a nonsensical storyline

To this day, Juice Robinson has done very little to justify his attack on Ricky Starks all those weeks ago. The storyline looked to be gathering some steam when Jay White joined the fray and introduced Bullet Club Gold.

Many fans were hoping to get some more information about the new faction and why they targeted Starks as their first victim. However, this did not happen.

Instead, another confusing spanner was thrown into the works as Shawn Spears sat at ringside during White's AEW Dynamite debut. With no logical tie-in, Spears started berating The Switchblade.

This eventually resulted in The Chairman receiving a beatdown at the hands of White and Robinson until Starks made the save.

With so many questions still unanswered, hopefully, this storyline gets straightened out sooner rather than later.

#3. Best: The Acclaimed don't have to join The JAS

On this week's show, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn faced off against The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daddy Magic, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager. The stipulation for the match was that if the former AEW Tag Team Champions lost, they would have to join the group of sports entertainers.

Thankfully, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn won the match and seemingly tied the knot on this program. Given how confusing Matt Hardy and The Firm's similar storyline became, the last thing fans wanted to see was one of their most beloved tag teams be reduced to this level of booking.

#2. Worst: A poor finish to this week's AEW Dynamite

In the main event of last night's Dynamite, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara competed in the first round of the "Pillars Tournament," with the winner moving on to challenge Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Perry and Guevara put on what was arguably the best match of the night, but that was quickly overshadowed by the match's disappointing finish.

Having brokered a deal with Guevara earlier in the night, MJF helped The Spanish God win his match and kick Jungle Boy out of the tournament. While these events all add up to the storyline, the tainted finish hammered in the final nail on what was overall a disappointing show.

However, given the talents involved, AEW is more than capable of steer-correcting this ship before fans lose interest, culminating in a highly anticipated four-way match at Double or Nothing.

#1. Best: The Elite find an unlikely ally, heel turn imminent?

The blood feud between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club has been one of the best things going on in AEW.

The story continued on last night's show when Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks called out their adversaries but were subsequently blindsided by Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

When Bryan Danielson joined the mayhem, it seemed as though Don Callis was going to make the save. Instead, the wily manager retreated backstage and returned with Konosuke Takeshita to even the score.

Callis has been scouting The Japanese Sensation for some time now, making his appearance on this week's show a clever reward for eagle-eyed viewers of AEW. However, one cannot help but wonder if this is all a ruse that could lead to a Takeshita heel turn down the line.

