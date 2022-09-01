Bray Wyatt; Multiple released WWE Superstars - 5 Potential Jokers for Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out pay-per-view

AEW has finally announced the competitors for Sunday's Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view. Top stars like Andrade el Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta, Rey Fenix, RUSH, and Wheeler Yuta, alongside a mystery "Joker," will lock horns in the high-profile contest.

The match has become a staple of past All Out events, with the winner earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. This time is no different, as a stacked field is gunning for championship gold in the future.

But all eyes will be on who is revealed as the Joker. Could it be an AEW star who hasn't been seen in a while or a free agent looking to make an impact? Here are five potential Jokers for the Casino Ladder Match at All Out:

#5. Former IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey

On the August 31, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, Morrissey returned to AEW, interrupting The Wingmen during their promo segment. The seven-foot-tall giant made quick work of the faction, clearing the ring with multiple big boots and chokeslams.

Stokely Hathaway appeared afterward and handed the former IMPACT wrestler a business card before exiting the ring together. The last time Morrissey appeared on Dynamite, he reportedly impressed the higher-ups from his former promotion WWE.

But judging from his reappearance on AEW television this week, it won't be a surprise for the wrestler, previously known as Big Cass, to insert himself as the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match.

#4. Johnny Elite

Johnny Elite had previously appeared as a Joker during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when he was a surprise opponent for Samoa Joe. The former John Morrison is best known for his time in WWE alongside The Miz. However, he is a highly-accomplished wrestler in his own right, winning the world championship in IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan praised the 42-year-old's experience:

“Oh man, it was great to have Johnny Elite here,” Khan said. “What a great match-up he had with Samoa Joe. It was a great way to make his debut in the Owen. That was tremendous, and really, I am very glad he was here. He’s a great mentor to some of the young wrestlers in the locker room, and somebody I think fans have looked up to for a long time, and he went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest wrestlers in AEW. One of our great stars, and one of the greatest stars in the history of Ring of Honor – Samoa Joe.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has only made sporadic appearances in AEW since, and according to Fightful Select, he decided not to sign a full-time deal with the promotion. Tony Khan would do well to strategically book Johnny Elite as the Joker once more, especially since he thrives in show-stopping ladder matches.

#3. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

D1 Climax Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager Wrestling Observer: Samoa Joe will return soon to AEW as 'Twisted Metal' has wrapped filming.



So no, he isn't unhappy or off TV for some bizarre reason. Wrestling Observer: Samoa Joe will return soon to AEW as 'Twisted Metal' has wrapped filming.So no, he isn't unhappy or off TV for some bizarre reason. https://t.co/i5z1xGjG7F

Samoa Joe is the reigning ROH World Television Champion. It seems like Tony Khan brought him in to be a veteran presence in the new era of Ring of Honor and have an occasional match in AEW.

The 43-year-old has not appeared much in the last month, as a report from PWInsider indicated that he was shooting the Peacock series Twisted Metal, which is based on a popular PlayStation video game series.

However, All Out 2022 would be a suitable time for The Samoan Submission Machine to make his return as the Joker, especially if it can catapult him into the AEW World Championship picture.

#2. AEW star MJF

MJF was last seen on television in June cutting a searing promo against the company's president and his alleged backstage antics. The former Pinnacle leader has not been seen on any wrestling platform or social media since, fuelling rumors that he might be leaving Tony Khan's promotion for good.

Despite the constant speculation surrounding Friedman, he has not jumped ship to WWE yet. Imagine a scenario where MJF returns as the Joker, ascends the ladder, and wins a contract to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

This angle could immediately bring him back in the crosshairs of former rival CM Punk, who is challenging for the title on Sunday. It would be a newsworthy story that would definitely shock the wrestling world and set the company up for multiple storyline possibilities going into the fall.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Three years ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt arrived in WWE Three years ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt arrived in WWE https://t.co/Xk3VJYXOFn

Fightful Select and Wade Keller of PWTorch have reported that Bray Wyatt might eventually return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge. The Eater of Worlds has not been seen in the company since losing against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 more than a year ago.

The former Universal Champion was taken off TV shortly before being released last summer to the shock of the WWE Universe. Perhaps Tony Khan has been working hard to bring Windham Rotunda to All Elite Wrestling. It would be quite a catch to be able to bring a wrestler of his caliber and popularity to the roster.

While a Joker appearance in a multi-man match might seem like a random spot to debut for Wyatt, it would certainly be well-received by the Chicago audience. He can immediately be inserted into the main event picture, given his stature in WWE previously.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh