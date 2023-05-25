Charlotte Flair could return alongside former WWE Superstar who left the company a few years ago citing poor booking, predicts Google AI

Charlotte Flair has been on an indefinite hiatus since losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley on Night One of WrestleMania 39. However, recent reports have indicated that The Queen may be closing in on a return.

Amidst these swirling rumors, we asked Google AI if Flair would return alongside her spouse, Andrade El Idolo. Like Charlotte, the Mexican star has been away from AEW programming since late last year.

He faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines to nurse a torn pectoral injury. With the launch of AEW Collision, Andrade El Idolo is all but confirmed to make his comeback on the premiere episode. However, the 33-year-old has gone on record to reveal that his AEW contract would expire very soon.

The company may add some extra time to his contract due to his untimely injury.

Despite that, Google AI (Artificial Intelligence) raised the possibility of Flair bringing back Andrade upon her TV return:

"It is possible that Charlotte Flair will bring back Andrade El Idolo when she returns to WWE. The two are married in real life and have been teasing a potential on-screen reunion for some time. Andrade El Idolo is currently signed to AEW, but there have been rumors that he is unhappy with his current situation and could be looking to return to WWE. If Andrade El Idolo does return to WWE, it would be a natural fit for him to team up with Flair again."

The Bard added:

"The two have great chemistry together and could be a major force in the tag team division. Of course, nothing is certain until it happens. But if Flair and Andrade El Idolo do reunite, it would be a major coup for WWE. The two are two of the most popular wrestlers in the world and their pairing could be a huge success."

Of course, Andrade El Idolo is contractually obligated to appear for AEW. However, fans shouldn't rule out a potential WWE return for the Mexican star once his current deal expires.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair wants to work with Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo have yet to share on-screen despite working under the same umbrella for several years.

Speaking to Forbes, The Queen stated that she wants to work on camera with her spouse:

"I hope so, yes. As long as he’s happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point," Flair said.

Andrade signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015, he was drafted to the RAW roster in 2019. El Idolo had a decent run on the main roster for a couple of years before asking for his release in March 2021.

Charlotte Flair has achieved everything there is to offer in WWE except for a run with her husband. Only time will tell whether the opportunity will present itself for the married couple to work together someday.

